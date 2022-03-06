Australia Revealed In Top 10 Countries For Creative Industry Salaries

Australia Revealed In Top 10 Countries For Creative Industry Salaries
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A new international study has ranked Australia the eighth best country for salaries in the creative industry, however, when it came to the top creative countries, we were ranked a rather lowly 24th.

The study (which you can read in full HERE) by Belgium-based agency recruiter Sorlist found that Belgium was the most encouraging nation of it creative agencies in terms of team sizes, budgets, number of agencies and star ratings.

However, Australia (24th) still managed to beat the US (32nd) and the UK (33rd) in the top 50 list of most creative nations.

When it came to the best salaries for creatives, the USA came out on top, followed by Finland and Denmark. Check out the top 10 paying creative countries below:

Other highlights of the study revealed:

• Mobile Apps is currently the most in-demand digital industry.

• Website Creation is the second most in-demand digital industry.

• Gaming is the ninth most in-demand digital industry.

• Most in-demand tech skills right now are analytics and UX/UI.

• London is revealed to be the best place for creatives in the UK.

• Belgium is revealed to be the best place for creatives in the world.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Industry salaries Sorlist

Latest News

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
  • Media

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
  • Media

Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months

Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
  • Media

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
  • Media

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia

WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine