Australia Revealed In Top 10 Countries For Creative Industry Salaries

A new international study has ranked Australia the eighth best country for salaries in the creative industry, however, when it came to the top creative countries, we were ranked a rather lowly 24th.

The study (which you can read in full HERE) by Belgium-based agency recruiter Sorlist found that Belgium was the most encouraging nation of it creative agencies in terms of team sizes, budgets, number of agencies and star ratings.

However, Australia (24th) still managed to beat the US (32nd) and the UK (33rd) in the top 50 list of most creative nations.

When it came to the best salaries for creatives, the USA came out on top, followed by Finland and Denmark. Check out the top 10 paying creative countries below:

Other highlights of the study revealed:

• Mobile Apps is currently the most in-demand digital industry.

• Website Creation is the second most in-demand digital industry.

• Gaming is the ninth most in-demand digital industry.

• Most in-demand tech skills right now are analytics and UX/UI.

• London is revealed to be the best place for creatives in the UK.

• Belgium is revealed to be the best place for creatives in the world.