Australia Post Gets Into Retail Media With oOh!media Partnership

Australia Post will trial its first in-store screen retail media network across 60 Victorian locations, in partnership with reo, oOh!media’s retail media arm.

The in-store screen network will engage Australia Post’s customers at pivotal moments, whether they’re sending or collecting a parcel, or using other Australia Post services.

Providing advertisers with unique opportunities to deliver targeted and contextual messaging, reo’s comprehensive retail media solution, including hardware, software, and services, will enable Australia Post to launch its in-store network quickly and efficiently. Australia Post will use reo’s experienced sales team to assist with the media sales, allowing Australia Post to focus on core business functions.

Aimee Dixon, general manager enterprise brand and retail marketing at Australia Post said: “Australia Post’s network of retail outlets offer’s brands an innovative way to engage with consumers. By leveraging our physical footprint, we are excited to expand the value we deliver to businesses across Australia, starting with a rollout in 60 locations in Victoria. Our collaboration with reo is a key part of this strategy, allowing us to connect brands with customers through dynamic in-store media solutions.”

One of the country’s most iconic brands, Australia Post has a broad and diverse customer profile, that includes small business owners and those using its service for eCommerce collections. In addition, advertisers can extend their reach by accessing oOh!’s national Out of Home network to influence customers along their journeys to physical post offices.

Neil Ackland, chief retail media officer at oOh!, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Australia Post to deliver a cutting-edge in-store screen network solution that combines best-in-class media products with unmatched scalability. reo’s advanced infrastructure and extensive media expertise ensures Australia Post can unlock new revenue streams while maintaining focus on serving their customers. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for contextual, targeted advertising across Australia.”

The agreement with Australia Post represents the latest collaboration with reo and leading Australian retailers reflecting oOh!’s continued mission to play a leading role in the fast-growing retail media sector.