Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV.

The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode.

The blockbuster program recorded year-on-year growth across all screens:

Up 4 per cent year-on-year on Total TV

Up 1.5 per cent year-on-year on Broadcast TV

Up 9.6 per cent year-on-year on BVOD

Over the course of the compelling season, 2.545 million viewers were reached exclusively on 9Now, providing an incremental reach of 22 per cent to Broadcast TV. Almost nearly one third of the key demographic of People 16-39 were reached exclusively through 9Now.

In the crucial demographic of 25-54, the series recorded a Total TV National Average Audience of 1.003 million viewers per episode, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.3 per cent. On BVOD, the 25-54 audience was up 11 per cent year-on-year.

Married at First Sight has helped push 9Network to an overwhelmingly dominant position year to date, with the broadcaster taking out the Top 10 programs on FTA for Total People and in all key demos.

“Married at First Sight has once again proven it is the most powerful program on Australian television. With epic storytelling and some of the most riveting characters seen on screen, MAFS sets the blueprint for how a multi-platform program shows the true strength of Free-to-Air. The series has set us up for a huge Q2 that will take us from LEGO Masters through to the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Hamish Turner, director of 9Now and programming.