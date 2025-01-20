Aussie Tennis Legend Mark Philippoussis Stars In Google Pixel’s New TVC For Multi-Channel Australian Open Campaign

Google Pixel has launched its latest campaign, ‘Courtside Magic’ at the Australian Open 2025 (AO), via EssenceMediacom, 72andSunny and Sense Group, featuring tennis legend Mark Philippoussis.

‘Courtside Magic’ features OOH, social and on-site activations and marks the second year of its partnership with Tennis Australia.

Following the partnership in 2024, Google Pixel aims to elevate fan engagement by connecting them with the unscripted, against-the-odds moments of the AO, both on and off the court. With AO 2025 attendance on track to break records again, an addition to the partnership is the Google Pixel Studio – an immersive, two-story activation built to help fans get the perfect group shot.

This activation lets tennis fans experience Pixel’s AI camera features, like Best Take, up close, helping fans blend similar photos into their perfect AO group shot.

Google Pixel collaborated with Nine, JCDecaux and oOh! Media to bring the campaign to life.

“The AO is such an iconic, cultural moment in Australia, so this year we’ve built our campaign to follow the fans across their journey of the AO. By doing so, we’re able to add some magic to their experience on TV, in the streets, at the precinct, and on their phones,” Emma Dodd, head of devices and services marketing, Google AUNZ said.

“We had a lot of fun in 2024 with Google Pixel in their first year as a partner of the AO. We’re excited to work with Google Pixel to push the boundaries again this year by creating rich behind-the-scenes content and a new eye-catching Google Pixel activation in ‘the Village’, a new zone within the precinct that fans are loving already at AO25’,” Roddy Campbell, director of partnerships & international business, Tennis Australia added.

“Sport is such a powerful way to connect with Australians and build brand associations. It was great to collaborate with the team to design strategically and creatively how Pixel could show up across the AO experience, from courtside to activations, as well as in advertising,” Ross Berthinussen, president ANZ, 72andSunny added.

As the Official Smartphone and Camera of the Australian Open, Google Pixel has created a cross-channel experience that balances live and non-live content across Social, TV, BVOD and OOH.

One of the campaign spots features tennis legend Mark Philippoussis showcasing Google Pixel’s Circle to Search feature. This feature is a more convenient way of seamless visual searching by circling an image, so users can get the information they need even if they can’t describe it.

In addition to new contextual creative, Google Pixel will fill social feeds with player and creator-led content.

“While there are a lot of powerful partnerships on show at the AO, our team wanted to find ways to make Pixel synonymous with the magic of the AO. Building on the success of last year’s breakthrough idea around BTS social content, we’re really excited to evolve it and bring together global talent, local influencers, and broadcast to elevate how fans not only make, but experience, moments of magic throughout the tournament,” Dan Collier-Hill, brand partnerships lead APAC, EssenceMediacom added.

“We’ve never designed and built anything so unique for Pixel. The Google Pixel Studio is an amazing opportunity to let fans play, learn, and create their own special memories of the AO using a Pixel device,” Mark Bennedick, director, Sense added.