Audible’s First Global Brand Campaign Invites Listeners To Explore Limitless Worlds Through Audio

Audible has launched its first-ever global brand marketing campaign, establishing a consistent voice across all marketplaces and audience touchpoints. Set to roll out across multiple global marketplaces Audible’s bold brand promise is brought vibrantly to life through all facets of the campaign.

The brand execution explores how listening to Audible immerses us all in extraordinary worlds, changes our mood, perceptions, and views, all while engaging in routine daily activities. Emphasising the remarkable contrast of the two very different worlds that play out simultaneously while actively listening to stories that transport you and doing tasks like commuting, exercising, cooking, and cleaning, this brand campaign is defined by rich and immersive visual and linguistic devices, just like Audible’s unparalleled access to entertainment, escapism, education and culture.

The campaign’s social media content touchpoints, shared across influencer and Audible social channels, illustrate the versatility and adaptability of the creative’s ethos. Leveraging the perspectives of a range of global influencers, the content brings to life the transformative aspects of imagination when listening to different genres on Audible. The campaign is expressed in its tagline, “There’s more to imagine when you listen”.

“Through breathtaking visuals, powerful audio mechanisms and an interactive digital and social approach, we were able to create a singular brand position that exemplifies the transportive and captivating qualities of listening to Audible. As a company with millions of worldwide listeners with different habits, rhythms and interests, it was crucially important to identify a precise voice and marketing approach to appeal to our expansive listening audience,” said Susan Jurevics, chief brand and international officer, Audible.

“Audio storytelling continues to scale—and audiences increasingly engage with Audible in ways that fit into and enrich their day-to-day. What’s clear through consumer insights and in conversations with our listeners is that listening to Audible gives people a way to imagine more and brings flavour, texture and colour to the everyday rhythm of their lives,” added Jurevics.

“Audible has a rich history of bold and impactful brand campaigns, that have grown awareness of the category and listening experience over time. With this new campaign, we are inviting listeners to unlock their imagination in everyday moments, made possible by Audible’s unparalleled access to entertainment, escapism, education and culture,” said Ben Rolleston, country manager, Audible Australia.

The campaign was created across three continents, with shoots in Brazil, Thailand, and the UK. The commercial A/V spots were directed by multi-award-winning director Antoine Bardou-Jacquet.

The campaign will run in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Spain, UK and US. It will roll out across multiple global marketplaces from the 4th of June and over the course of the next few months.

Agency Credits:

Creative agency: Fold7

Transcreation services: ICP

A/V Production: Partizan

Key visuals and social media production: Lightfarm Studios

Influencers & social shoot creative: Viral Nation

Social media management: WPP

Media buying: Wavemaker (Group M)