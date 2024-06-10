Atomic 212° Nabs Sylvia Pickering From Mindshare

Atomic 212°, has announced the appointment of Sylvia Pickering as general manager of its Melbourne office.

Her appointment, effective immediately, reflects Atomic 212°’s continued investment in people, following three years of strong company growth.

Pickering joins Atomic 212° from Mindshare’s Melbourne office, where she was managing partner on the NAB account. Her resume also includes group investment director at Amplifi ANZ, group client service director at Dentsu Mitchell, and digital client service director at Mitchell & Partners.

In her new role at Atomic 212° Melbourne, Ms Pickering reports to national managing director, Rory Heffernan.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Sylvia to Atomic 212°. Her track record in building and motivating teams, her experience working with leading client brands and her digital media knowledge are perfect for our growing Melbourne office,” Heffernan said.

“Sylvia will also join our senior leadership group in further developing our product and rolling out best practice processes across our teams, to ensure we continue to push ourselves in delivering the best service, product and experience for our people and our clients”.

“I feel very privileged to be joining such a dynamic, exciting agency and team. In an industry that thrives on relationships, I’m happy to bring two decades worth of strong media connections to the table. I’m eager to help continue to grow Atomic 212°’s already impressive client list, and project the agency even further as it goes from strength to strength,” said Pickering.

The appointment of Pickering follows a series of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past 18 months including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, Craveable Brands, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Northern Territory Major Events Company, Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Ponant, Growth Faculty, Sydney Water, VetPartners, Adyen, and UKG.