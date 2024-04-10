Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth.

Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media

Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per cent compound annual growth rate. It now proudly employs ten employees and has approximately 20 recurrent businesses in its client base, including Golf Australia, Qatar Airways, BIC, and PFG Australia.

Managing director Zac Chapman attributes the agency’s success to his three-stage plan, which focuses on people and their subsequent impact on products and processes. “Everything we do is centred around the people we have,” Chapman said. “Our people have distinct, market-leading skillsets that have been crucial in building out our products and processes.”

“Fundamental to that is our participation in the Assembled Academy program where we can engage with younger, talented interns to foster their development”.

“Our products allow our clients access to global capability and technology in a more streamlined and efficient process. It means our clients can achieve the same results at a more accessible and grounded level without having to rely on the complexity of a big holding company,” said Chapman.

According to graduate intern Chelsea Schultz, who has become a full-time media associate, the agency’s steady rise, the calibre of its client base, and the experienced team motivated her to join Assembled Media. “It’s an invaluable experience for someone like me who is just entering the media industry,” said Schultz. “I’ve been able to access a wealth of knowledge from people who have had so much experience and get to be hands-on with the clients we work with”.

Originally from a university design background, Sophie Morris, a current graduate intern, said that her time with Assembled Media has sparked a new interest in the media industry.

“I’ve learnt so much while also having fun and being immersed in the industry. The team are always ready and willing to teach me about media and have been so supportive in my learning,” Morris said.

Chapman believes this focus on the quality of the people within the agency allows each person to have a defined and individual presence, enabling them to foster both personal and professional engagements with clients.

“We celebrate our team’s capability and ambition to improve the client’s business, as well as our own agency. The last thing we want to be is another cog in a machine,” said Chapman.

Assembled Media is on a growth trajectory and aims to expand twice as big within the next 12 months.