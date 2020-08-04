Asics Australia Launches First Women’s Cricket Shoe

Asics Australia Launches First Women’s Cricket Shoe
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



ASICS Australia has released the world’s first cricket shoe, specifically designed for females – developed locally in conjunction with Cricket Australia’s (CA) Women’s Team Physiotherapists and Athletes.

In recognition of the incredible growth of women’s cricket in Australia, ASICS has launched the 350 NOT OUT FF to the market alongside a fresh ‘Made For Me’ campaign, featuring key players from the Australian Women’s Cricket Team.

Female cricketers have historically had little choice but to play in men’s or unisex cricket spikes, but this now changes with the new 350 NOT OUT FF providing women with a cricket shoe designed specifically for a female foot.

ASICS and CA have created a custom fit for female cricketers to reduce slippage and improve stability. The new female cricket shoe also features a FLYTEFOAM midsole for reduced weight and flexibility in the shoe, rearfoot GEL technology for additional comfort and cushioning, and interchangeable resin and metal tip studs, offering players the edge they need on the field.

The ‘Made For Me’ campaign features 5 x World Cup Winner, Alyssa Healy; Australian All-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner and Australian Women’s Cricket Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth – who contributed throughout the 350 NOT OUT FF development process.

“I’m really excited to be able to wear a women’s cricket shoe this season, to know it’s going to fit nicely and be designed especially for feet like mine which is really cool.

“I think it’s really important that brands like ASICS invest in the development of female friendly equipment to entice more girls to play. Growing up I could only dream of a shoe designed just for women and it certainly would have made me feel more at home playing alongside the boys, so to know this is now a reality is terrific.” said Alyssa Healy, Australian Cricket Player and ASICS Ambassador.

Kate Beerworth, Australian Women’s Cricket Team Physiotherapist & SSSM Coordinator said, “It’s exciting to see the first women’s cricket shoe come to life. A lot of work has gone into it and it’s been a real team effort with my predecessor Kate Mahony driving the project for cricket in its infancy.

Having a shoe that’s suited to women’s feet will offer far greater support for our female athletes.”

On the launch of the cricket shoes, ASICS Oceania Managing Director, Mark Brunton said, “The Australian Women’s cricket team continue to be at the top of their game, and we are proud of this collaborative development of the 350 Not OUT FF, offering women superior support and comfort on and off the cricket pitch.

“We continue to be inspired watching female cricketers pave the way for future generations and we’re excited to see our partnerships continue and evolve in support of women in sport.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Asics

Latest News

Does TikTok Really Make Sense For Microsoft?
  • Opinion

Does TikTok Really Make Sense For Microsoft?

In this guest post, Alex Watts (pictured), DDB Sydney Head of Social, discusses his thoughts on the potential Microsoft/Tik Tok acquisition and whether the deal actually makes any sense for Microsoft… Trump is calling for a ban, China’s calling it a “smash and grab,” but the real question is – does buying TikTok really make sense for Microsoft? TikTok is […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
QMS Sport Rebrands As Media Tech
  • Media

QMS Sport Rebrands As Media Tech

Following QMS’ acquisition of TLA Worldwide (Aust) last year, QMS Sport has today announced it will transition to the TLA brand and formally become a business unit of TLA. ‘Media Tech’ is officially the new name for what was formally known as QMS Sport, and will operate alongside TLA’s existing business units that span the […]

Design Studio Nightjar Launches Publisher Platform For Sneaker Freaker
  • Uncategorised

Design Studio Nightjar Launches Publisher Platform For Sneaker Freaker

Sydney-based design and technology studio Nightjar have launched a new website for Sneaker Freaker. Founded in 2002, the street culture magazine is the first and only international footwear magazine. From its roots as a DIY-style fanzine to today’s global coverage, its print pages and online platforms document every colab, custom, limited edition, retro reissue, Quickstrike, Hyperstrike […]

Former Haystac Head Of Strategy Launches PR Toolkit For Small Businesses
  • Advertising

Former Haystac Head Of Strategy Launches PR Toolkit For Small Businesses

Haystac’s former National Head of Strategy, Haylie Marchant (pictured) has launched The PR Toolkit – an online resource and DIY PR platform educating and empowering small and medium sized businesses to do their own PR. Offering a mix of free resources and easy-to-use how to guides, the one-stop-shop for DIY PR covers media relations, media […]

Malcolm Turnbull & Janine Allis Elevate BIPOC Voices In Australia With New Series
  • Media

Malcolm Turnbull & Janine Allis Elevate BIPOC Voices In Australia With New Series

One Love Australia has launched a new social change initiative that will see a raft of high profile individuals, including former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Boost Juice’s founder, Janine Allis, take part in a video interview series set to turn racism on its head. The initiative – titled #ShareThePlatform – will see these […]

Omnicom’s Resolution Digital Named As Google Honours Agency Of The Quarter
  • Advertising

Omnicom’s Resolution Digital Named As Google Honours Agency Of The Quarter

Resolution Digital has been awarded the Australia’s Agency of the Quarter award in the prestigious Google Honours program. The Honours program for 2020 recognises the achievements of the very best performance marketing agencies and providers across Australia and New Zealand. The program consists of 3 quarters, 43 agencies and over 500 individuals; measured on account […]

Perth Agency Firefly Adds Six New Accounts & Launches New Media Arm
  • Advertising

Perth Agency Firefly Adds Six New Accounts & Launches New Media Arm

Firefly has brought on six major new clients as it continues to expand, adding new media planning and buying arm to its business. Managing Director Andrew Mathwin (pictured) said the independent agency, known for clients such as Air New Zealand, Buy West Eat Best, West Coast Eagles and Mrs Mac’s Pies, had a strong year […]