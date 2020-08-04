Asics Australia Launches First Women’s Cricket Shoe
ASICS Australia has released the world’s first cricket shoe, specifically designed for females – developed locally in conjunction with Cricket Australia’s (CA) Women’s Team Physiotherapists and Athletes.
In recognition of the incredible growth of women’s cricket in Australia, ASICS has launched the 350 NOT OUT FF to the market alongside a fresh ‘Made For Me’ campaign, featuring key players from the Australian Women’s Cricket Team.
Female cricketers have historically had little choice but to play in men’s or unisex cricket spikes, but this now changes with the new 350 NOT OUT FF providing women with a cricket shoe designed specifically for a female foot.
ASICS and CA have created a custom fit for female cricketers to reduce slippage and improve stability. The new female cricket shoe also features a FLYTEFOAM midsole for reduced weight and flexibility in the shoe, rearfoot GEL technology for additional comfort and cushioning, and interchangeable resin and metal tip studs, offering players the edge they need on the field.
The ‘Made For Me’ campaign features 5 x World Cup Winner, Alyssa Healy; Australian All-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner and Australian Women’s Cricket Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth – who contributed throughout the 350 NOT OUT FF development process.
“I’m really excited to be able to wear a women’s cricket shoe this season, to know it’s going to fit nicely and be designed especially for feet like mine which is really cool.
“I think it’s really important that brands like ASICS invest in the development of female friendly equipment to entice more girls to play. Growing up I could only dream of a shoe designed just for women and it certainly would have made me feel more at home playing alongside the boys, so to know this is now a reality is terrific.” said Alyssa Healy, Australian Cricket Player and ASICS Ambassador.
Kate Beerworth, Australian Women’s Cricket Team Physiotherapist & SSSM Coordinator said, “It’s exciting to see the first women’s cricket shoe come to life. A lot of work has gone into it and it’s been a real team effort with my predecessor Kate Mahony driving the project for cricket in its infancy.
Having a shoe that’s suited to women’s feet will offer far greater support for our female athletes.”
On the launch of the cricket shoes, ASICS Oceania Managing Director, Mark Brunton said, “The Australian Women’s cricket team continue to be at the top of their game, and we are proud of this collaborative development of the 350 Not OUT FF, offering women superior support and comfort on and off the cricket pitch.
“We continue to be inspired watching female cricketers pave the way for future generations and we’re excited to see our partnerships continue and evolve in support of women in sport.”
