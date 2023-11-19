ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI Reveal Australia’s Top 15 Podcast Advertisers For Q3

ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have revealed the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q3 2023 with Amazon once again topped the list.

Overall, Q3 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by a massive 88 per cent from this time last year, once again proving the power of podcast advertising as brands continue to increase investment in the medium. The report found that the majority of podcast genres continue to see an uplift in investment, with a marked increase into the biggest categories Kids & Family (up 673 per cent), Science (up 493 per cent), Sports (up 133 per cent) and History (up 122 per cent) year-on-year.

“In the current media landscape, podcasts continue to be Australia’s fastest growing mass media, fostering unparalleled engagement and intimacy between advertisers and audiences. With an 88 per cent surge in Australian podcast advertising spend year-on-year, it highlights the continued proven impact of the medium and a host’s ability to connect and drive action,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.

The report, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of episodes from 400+ of Australia’s most popular podcasts, determines the top brands advertising in this medium.

The Q3 2023 list of top spenders on Australian podcast advertising features brands from a broad range of categories including online retailers, health and entertainment, with Amazon, BetterHelp and Takeaway.com Group the top 3 ad spenders.

Top 15 podcast advertisers in Australia in Q3 2023

1. Amazon

2. BetterHelp

3. Takeaway.com Group

4. Macquarie Bank

5. Airbnb

6. Kimberly-Clark

7. L’Oreal

8. Uber

9. nib Group

10. Optus

11. Telstra

12. Toyota

13. DoorDash

14. AAMI

15. GVC Australia