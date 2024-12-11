Arnott’s Announce First-Ever Christmas Shopping Pop-Up

Arnott’s is officially kicking off the festive season from now until December 24, with the Arnott’s Christmas shopping pop-up experience open daily at Broadway Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Shoppers will be able to browse and purchase from the Arnott’s product range including iconic bikkies such as Scotch Finger, Malt O Milk, Iced VoVo, Jatz, Shapes and Tim Tam, as well as Arnott’s latest product ranges, Treatles and Snack Right.

Located outside Coles on the ground floor, shoppers will find a Scotch Finger-themed roof adorned with baubles of delicious Arnott’s bikkies. From 10AM – 6PM daily, shoppers will be able to receive free samples of Arnott’s Treatles, selecting one of the four available flavours, the new range of Snack Right as well as the following offers:

Purchase any three Arnott’s products to receive a bonus pack of Treatles

Purchase any six Arnott’s products to receive a bonus gift from Tim Tam

For a magical Christmas touch, specially-crafted Tim Tam Slam mugs, socks, candles and perfumes will be available as surprise and delight moments for shoppers, while stocks last.

“This is Arnott’s first-ever shoppable Christmas pop-up, and only available for a limited-time. From our deliciously indulgent and poppable Arnott’s Treatles, to our classic favourites like Scotch Finger and Tim Tam, the pop-up will offer consumers a brand-new experience to shop all things Arnott’s in one easy, convenient destination. In working closely with our partners and the incredible team at Coles Broadway, we have been able to bring our bikkies out of the biscuit aisle and directly into the footpath of shoppers as they head in-to store. We hope to inspire and treat shoppers as they visit Broadway to either pick-up one of their favourite bikkies, or try something new, as they share and create more moments with one another this festive season,” said Rebecca Chan, senior marketing manager for Chocolate at Arnott’s.