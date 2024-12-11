MarketingNewsletter

Arnott’s Announce First-Ever Christmas Shopping Pop-Up

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Arnott’s is officially kicking off the festive season from now until December 24, with the Arnott’s Christmas shopping pop-up experience open daily at Broadway Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Shoppers will be able to browse and purchase from the Arnott’s product range including iconic bikkies such as Scotch Finger, Malt O Milk, Iced VoVo, Jatz, Shapes and Tim Tam, as well as Arnott’s latest product ranges, Treatles and Snack Right.

Located outside Coles on the ground floor, shoppers will find a Scotch Finger-themed roof adorned with baubles of delicious Arnott’s bikkies. From 10AM – 6PM daily, shoppers will be able to receive free samples of Arnott’s Treatles, selecting one of the four available flavours, the new range of Snack Right as well as the following offers:

  • Purchase any three Arnott’s products to receive a bonus pack of Treatles
  • Purchase any six Arnott’s products to receive a bonus gift from Tim Tam

For a magical Christmas touch, specially-crafted Tim Tam Slam mugs, socks, candles and perfumes will be available as surprise and delight moments for shoppers, while stocks last.

“This is Arnott’s first-ever shoppable Christmas pop-up, and only available for a limited-time. From our deliciously indulgent and poppable Arnott’s Treatles, to our classic favourites like Scotch Finger and Tim Tam, the pop-up will offer consumers a brand-new experience to shop all things Arnott’s in one easy, convenient destination. In working closely with our partners and the incredible team at Coles Broadway, we have been able to bring our bikkies out of the biscuit aisle and directly into the footpath of shoppers as they head in-to store. We hope to inspire and treat shoppers as they visit Broadway to either pick-up one of their favourite bikkies, or try something new, as they share and create more moments with one another this festive season,” said Rebecca Chan, senior marketing manager for Chocolate at Arnott’s.

Related posts:

  1. A Very Demure 2024: The Trends That Had Social Media Buzzing This Year
  2. Loyalty, Laughter & Love: The Life Of Lisa Ronson Celebrated At SCG
  3. Bottled Victory: Trump Launches Fragrance Line With A Little Unwitting Help From Jill Biden
  4. MKTG Returns As Official Gold Partner For Sportnxt 2025
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (10/12/24): A Current Affair Details Medical Nightmare As Women Await Compensation
Meet Mark Coad: Adland’s ‘Lovable, Loyal Larrikin’​
World Vision & EssenceMediacom Turn Delivery Boxes Into Playtime Adventures
Vivendi Shareholders Greenlight Havas Spin Off
Register Lost your password?