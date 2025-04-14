Media

ARN Appoints Jenni Lees To Lead New Integrate Creative Offering

Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Jenni Lees.

ARN has appointed Jenni Lees as director of its new Integrate by ARN creative solutions team.

Integrate is responsible for creating bold, integrated ideas for brands and developing long-term strategic partnerships to make brands famous. The team, consisting of strategic, creative, content, and experience experts, will craft premium integrated campaigns using ARN’s Audiosphere.

Lees has more than 20 years of experience creating integrated, premium partnerships across digital audio and cross-platform channels in both Australia and the UK.

For the past 12 years, Jenni has held senior roles at Global Media & Entertainment, Europe’s leading total audio company. Most recently, she served as the company’s commercial partnership director.

Based in London, Lees was responsible for creating premium integrated ideas for brands across a range of audio, digital audio, and podcast platforms, using social amplification, talent, branded experiences, events, and outdoor activations. Before her time in London, Lees was director of integration and partnerships at SCA.

Lees has a proven track record leading large creative teams to deliver impactful integrated solutions for brands, developing long-term strategic partnerships, and leading transformation and change management programs.

In her role as Director – Integrate by ARN, Jenni will lead this exciting new team to create massive ideas to make brands famous, working with ARN’s content teams to amplify audience and content-led innovation. She will leverage the power of ARN as a platform to deliver better business results for partners.

Michael Stephenson, chief operating officer of ARN, said, “Creativity is at the heart of advertising, and massive integrated ideas make brands famous. Integrate by ARN brings together the most strategic and creative minds at ARN and gives them the autonomy and freedom to create ideas without boundaries. Jenni has created groundbreaking ideas for brands on the world’s biggest stage, and now she’ll bring that expertise to our partners in Australia.”

Lees said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to Sydney and joining the ARN team. After working with global brands in the UK, I’m looking forward to bringing that experience home and creating big, integrated ideas that really work for Australian audiences.

“Integrate by ARN will be focused on developing creative solutions that make brands famous and deliver impactful results. It is such an exciting time to join the business, and I can’t wait to collaborate with ARN’s content teams and push the boundaries of what’s possible using ARN’s Audiosphere.”

Lees role commences immediately.

