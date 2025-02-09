Are Super Bowl Fans In Australia More Tuned Into The Music Than The Game?

With the Super Bowl today, MKTG Sports + Entertainment, powered by dentsu Sports Analytics, have highlighted the unique way Australian fans engage with the spectacle.

While NFL fans in Australia are predominantly sports fans first (93 per cent), Aussie Super Bowl fans prioritise music (94 per cent) over sports (87 per cent)—a shift that underscores the event’s broader cultural impact. Notably, during the live broadcast, Super Bowl fans pay close attention to both the music performances (68 per cent) and the game itself (66 per cent), highlighting the broader movement towards the ‘festivalisation of sport’.

The influence of music extends beyond game day. Super Bowl fans are more likely to follow and engage with musicians (36 per cent) than athletes (31 per cent) on social media, reinforcing the crossover appeal of the event’s star performers.

There are 4.4 million fans of either NFL or Super Bowl in Australia (28 per cent of the population), but 32 per cent of those fans are only interested in the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl isn’t just one of America’s biggest sporting events—it’s truly a global spectacle,” said Martin Ansell, strategy & insights director at MKTG Sports + Entertainment.

“For Australian fans, music plays a key role in shaping their experience, influencing not just viewership but also engagement beyond the game. With so many ‘non-NFL fans’ interested in the Super Bowl, and the recent news around the NFL coming to Melbourne in 2026, the music and entertainment spectacle of sport has become a non-negotiable for events if they want to attract the biggest audiences.”

With its growing client base and recent industry recognition, MKTG continues to make an impact in sports and entertainment, connecting brands to audiences through innovative, fan-centered campaigns. Insights are from the agency’s proprietary fan insights platform, Decoding 360.