Are Media’s Sally Eagle: “It Is Incumbent On All Of Us To Make Sure Women Are Breaking Through”

With more than fourteen years of experience in the media industry, Sally Eagle, director of Content at Are Media, is a passionate leader who has seen first-hand just how crucial mentorship is in developing an equitable workforce.

Eagle recently made an appearance on the 2023 B&T Women In Media Power List long list. Ahead of late entries closing tomorrow, Eagle sat down with B&T to discuss the responsibility we all have to support women in breaking through to leadership roles so that we can ensure the future of equality in the media industry.

Entries Close Tomorrow! – Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media Now!

B&T: What do you think the benefits are of having women in leadership positions?

Eagle: We know that having women in leadership positions enhances collaboration and increases productivity and problem-solving capabilities, as well as leading to increased financial performance. Women in leadership roles in general, not just in media, bring the customer to the centre of the conversation and bring diverse perspectives to the table.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Eagle: Early on in my career, after exiting PricewaterhouseCoopers I joined Zimmermann in its finance team. Simone Zimmermann really taught me about being a generalist before being a generalist was really a thing. This allowed me to think more creatively about my career outside of just finance, which is what I had studied. Simone gave me the confidence to explore new departments of the business and to have opinions outside of a P&L and balance sheet.

More recently, under Are Media CEO Jane Huxley I have learnt more then ever before, including the value of being personable, approachable and holding people as your number one asset. Jane’s ability to bring people together to align culture and strategy is a privilege to be part of and it’s certainly been instrumental in how I turn up to the office each day.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Eagle: Media is such a diverse industry, with much to learn, so I’d encourage our next generation to be proactive. The new project, training course or promotion is not going to land in your lap. Ask questions, be visible and personable, be confident to have the conversation and be prepared to go the extra mile and do the work.

My husband and I are fortunate enough to have four daughters under 10; the female voice is loud and clear in our house. If I had to give them a framework it would be:

70% of learning happens through on-the-job experience

20% of learning happens socially through colleagues and friends

And 10% of learning happens via formal training experiences

I think of that format now for my career as:

70% is my job description

20% is projects and formal company-led training and development

And 10% is pro-actively finding ways to get ahead and what I find interesting in the business, that is, making links and connections with people

B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?

Eagle: Thinking of this differently, I was fortunate enough to commence my career in a Big Four accounting firm. For all their faults, these big companies do a tremendous job of getting cadets ready for long-standing careers. They teach you the fundamentals of structure, meeting etiquette, pro-activeness and process really well. Whenever I have a new starter at the beginning of their career, I try and pass on my knowledge from those early days. Set the agenda, take the meeting notes, follow up the actions. Be seen and be proactive.

B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and sticking with it into leadership roles?

Eagle: I would like to think the culture of the media businesses in Australia is changing. Looking into the future, it is incumbent on all of us to make sure women are breaking through. We need to make sure that we continue to coach, mentor and be open and honest about the challenges; it is hard. It is ok to say it’s hard and to admit there are trade-offs. The senior members of the industry need to keep shining a spotlight on this space to keep challenging the women in leadership numbers. I am proud to be on an Executive Leadership Team at Are Media, which is nearly 70% female.

B&T: What mistakes have you made along the way, and what did you learn from them?

Eagle: Having a finance background in my early career, I often felt like I couldn’t have a voice outside of my area of expertise. I have seen projects fall over or executions not work where I have lacked the confidence to speak up. If I could go back and tell myself one thing, it would be that there are no dumb questions. A well-known phrase but evidently underutilized.

Entries Close Tomorrow! – Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media Now!