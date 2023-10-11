Are Media’s Andrew Cook On The Powerlist: “We’re Proud To Celebrate The Work Of Australia’s Top CMOs”

Once again, B&T has set itself the rather unenviable task of finding the 20 best CMOs in the land. A little project we’ve partnered with Are Media to call the CMO Power list.

Speaking of Are Media’s involvement, its director of sales, Andrew Cook, said: “Are Media is thrilled to present B&T’s CMO Power List in 2023. Our platforms exist to connect with Australian women in a way that ignites intention. Intention to act, participate, buy or advocate.

“Intention is what drives change in behaviour, in the same way that the best CMOs across the nation work to influence consumer behaviour and attitudes for the better. We’re proud to celebrate the work of Australia’s top CMOs with B&T and can’t wait to see the results in February,” Cook said.

Such is the enormity of the task ahead, none other than Australia’s peak marketing body, the AANA, has also come onboard as a sponsor to help lend its expertise to the hunt.

In our pursuit of a final 20, we kicked the whole thing off a few weeks back with a list of the 300 best AANA-nominated CMOs in the land. You can re-visit that list HERE.

With the guiding hand of the AANA team and Are Media, B&T will eventually whittle the list down to a final top 20 marketers that, come February, will be declared best in the business.

Not that you’re done yet, however. We’ll also be introducing a ‘People’s Choice’ where you, dear readers, get to vote on who you think is the best CMO in Australia (budgets etc aside) who is doing amazing, astonishing, door-stopping stuff. So, stay tuned for that..