Did You Make The Cut? It’s The B&T CMO Looooong List, Presented By Are Media!!

That’s right, the B&T CMO Long List, presented by Are Media, is back and bigger than ever.

This year, we have more than 300 of the most important heads of marketing across Australia and, we have to say, it was a heck of a job compiling them.

Now, this list is in alphabetical order by company name — we’re not playing favourites here. Yet.

To find out who the crème de la crème of marketers in Australia are at the moment, you’ll need to check back in to see the final CMO Power List, presented by Are Media, in February. In the meantime, check out last year’s CMO Power List, presented by Are Media!

We’d also like to say a very big thank you to Josh Faulks and the team at AANA for supporting both the Long and Power Lists.

And, as ever, if we’ve missed anyone, please comment below and let us know!

  • 4WD Supacentre – Sven Lindell
  • 7 Network – Mel Hopkins
  • 7-Eleven – Julie Laycock
  • ABC – Karen Madden
  • Adobe – Dannielle Brown
  • Adore Beauty – Dan Ferguson
  • Afterpay – Andrew Balint
  • Airtasker – Alexandra Aguirre-Tully
  • Aldi – Jenny Melhuish
  • Allianz Australia – Renee Davidson
  • AMA Group Ltd – Rikki-Lee Merrin
  • Amaysim – Renee Garner
  • Amazon – Ali Khan, Arno Lenior
  • Amazon Web Services – Ben Hillman
  • Amcor – John Marlowe
  • American Express – Naysla Edwards
  • Amplifon – Liz Attia
  • Ampol – Tamir Cheng
  • ANZ Bank – Sweta Mehra
  • ARN – Donna Gordon
  • Arnott’s Group – Jenni Dill
  • Atlas – Phesephony Naidoo
  • Audi – Nick Reid
  • Aust Biz Growth Fund Trisca – Scott-Branagan
  • Australia Post – Corrina Brazel
  • Australian Ethical Investment – Maria Loyez
  • Australian Marketing Institute – Chris Taylor
  • Australian Super – David Robertson
  • Autodesk – Iris Chan
  • Aware Super – Sally Grosse
  • Bacardi – Donna Mulholland
  • Baiada – Yash Gandhi
  • BankVic – Nick Winbanks
  • Bapcor – Chantelle Lane
  • Baskin Robbins – Natasha Guiulfo
  • Beam Suntory – Trent Chapman
  • Bega Dairy & Drinks – Sharon Winton
  • Bega Group – Matt Gray
  • Beiersdorf – Kate Hensley
  • Bendigo Bank – Sarah Bateson
  • Bet 365 – Daniel Taylor
  • BizCover – Sharon Kenny
  • Blackmores – Joanne Smith
  • Blooms The Chemist – Yvette Costi
  • BlueScope – Lisa Dent
  • Bonds – Kelly McBride
  • Booktopia – Steffen Daleng
  • Boomtown – Lucia Elliot
  • BOQ – Mark Hunter
  • Breville – Candi Hart
  • Bunnings – James Todd
  • Bupa – Geraldine Davys
  • BWS – An Le
  • Canstar – Sara Tweedy
  • Canva – Zach Kitschke
  • Capital Brewing Co – Jonny Day
  • Carlton United Brewers – Nicole McMillan
  • Carma – Emily Meier-Murren
  • Carnival Australia – Mika Peach
  • Cartology – Jodie Koning
  • Cashrewards – Nicole Bardsley
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Jo Boundy
  • Challenger Limited – Carly O’Keefe
  • Chargefox – Rob Asselman
  • Charter Hall – Enza Capurso
  • Chatime – Joanna Robinson
  • Chemist Warehouse – Rutene Wharekawa
  • Chrysos Corporation – Vivianne Arnold
  • CMC Markets – Liam Loan Lack
  • Coca-Cola South Pacific – Kate Miller
  • Coles – Amanda McVay
  • Collective Wellness Group – Caitlin Bancroft
  • Colonial First State – Josh Grace
  • Compare the Market – Andrew Holt
  • Country Road – Susannah Stoney
  • Craveable Brands – David Harrison
  • Crown – Adam Ballesty
  • CSR Limited – Cathleya Bunchana
  • David Jones – James Holloman
  • Deakin University – Matt Edge
  • Dell Technologies – Karrine Brannigan
  • Deloitte – Rochelle Tognetti
  • Destination NSW – Kathryn Illy
  • Dexus – Raechelle Inman
  • Diageo – Jonathan Morgan
  • Digital Alchemy – Mitchell Mackey
  • Domino’s – Allan Collins
  • DXC Technology – Bernice Muncaster
  • Eagers Automotive – Martine Keep
  • Electrolux – Richelle Barker
  • EML – Richard Anderson
  • Employment Hero – Tasman Page
  • Endeavour Group – Jo Rose
  • Entain – James Burnett
  • Expedia Group – Philippa Durant, Bec Hurley
  • Fantastic Furniture – Laurie Lai
  • Ferrero Australia – Massimo D’Ambrosio
  • Finecast – Tania David
  • Firm Decisions – Mathew Braid
  • FleetPartners – Michelle Hall
  • Fletcher Insulation – Roger Pecnik
  • Flight Centre – Clint Hearne
  • Flintfox – Cath Brands
  • Fonterra Brands – Michelle Scalzi
  • Ford – John Hatzimanolis
  • Foxtel – Michael Nearhos
  • Freedom Furniture – Jason Piggott
  • Funlab – Oonagh Flanagan
  • Gamesquare Esports – Olly Emery
  • General Mills – Surini Perera
  • GenesisCare – Jane Power
  • George Weston Foods – Brett Grebert
  • GlobeWest – Jacinta Whitehead
  • GoDaddy – Rachael Powell
  • Goodman Fielder – Christine Fung
  • Google – Aisling Finch
  • GrainCorp – Ewen Page
  • Great Southern Bank – Megan Keleher
  • Groupe SEB – Richard Babekuhl
  • Guzman y Gomez – Lara Thom
  • Haleon – Cate Sefton
  • Hamilton Island – Michael Branagh
  • Harvey Norman – Katie Page
  • HBF Health – Louise Ardagh
  • HCF – Tatiana Papavero
  • Heinz – Andrea Payne
  • Hexagon – Camille Baumann
  • Hipages – Stuart Tucker
  • Hoyt’s – Stephanie Mills
  • HubSpot – Kat Warboys
  • Hungry Jack’s – Scott Baird
  • Hyundai – Jennifer Gulliver
  • IAG – Michelle Klein
  • IBM – Benjamin Montague
  • IDP – Education Josj Mackow
  • IGA – Helen Keely
  • Ikea – Kirsten Hasler
  • Industry Super Funds – Alana Burnside
  • Ingham’s Group – Seb Brandt
  • Inspirations Paint – Joel Goodsir
  • International Justice Mission – Bianca Bryson
  • Intrepid Group – Louise Laing
  • Intuit – Jane Merrick
  • Ironman 4×4 – Mark Berger
  • Janus Henderson Investors – Heather Gyton-Carroll
  • JB Hi-Fi – Gary Siewert
  • JCDecaux – Essie Wake
  • Johnson & Johnson Pacific – Shannon Roach
  • Kennards Hire – Manelle Merhi
  • KFC – Sally Spriggs
  • KIA – Dean Norbiato
  • Kikada Lane Dental – Carolyn Dean
  • Kmart – Rennie Freer
  • Knight Frank Australia – Sally Edvardsen
  • KPMG – Jadanne Dare
  • L’Oréal – Georgia Hack
  • Lactalis – Angela Burr
  • Ladbrokes – James Burnett
  • Lavazza – Mim Orlando
  • LegalVision – Anthony Lieu
  • LEGO – Angie Tutt
  • Link Group – Wendy Mak
  • LinkedIn – Sarah Tucker
  • Lion – Anubha Sahasrabuddhe
  • Luna – Daily Hannah Rowe
  • Luxury Escapes – Allana May
  • Lyre’s Spirit Co – Paul Gloster
  • Marley Spoon – Mark Richardson
  • Mars (Food) – Rachel Humphrey
  • Mars (Wrigley) – Ben Hill
  • Mattel – Andy Graham
  • Maurice Blackburn – Caroline Ruddick
  • McCarroll’s Automotive Group – Dimitri Andreatidis
  • McDonalds Australia – Chris Brown
  • Meltwater – Upali Dasgupta
  • Menulog – Simon Cheng
  • Meta – Evelyn Bishop
  • Michael Hill Jeweler – Jo Feeney
  • Microsoft – Rennee Salaberry
  • Mimecast – Daniel McDermott
  • Mirvac – Natasha Ryko
  • Mitsubishi – Oliver Mann
  • MLA – Nathan Low
  • Modibodi – Liana Lorenzato
  • Moet & Hennessy – Scott Bowie
  • Mondelez International – Paul Chatfield
  • Mosh – Alexandra Aguirre
  • My Chemist – Lia Heim
  • mycar – Adele Costello
  • MyDeal – Ryan Gracie
  • Myer – Gemma Hunter
  • MYOB – Dean Chadwick
  • NAB – Suzana Ristevski
  • Nestle Australia – Anneliese Douglass
  • Netwealth – Andrew Braun
  • New Balance – Joel Aanlon
  • Newcrest Mining – Kyoko Sasahara
  • News Corporation – Mark Reinke
  • Nike – Andy Keith
  • Nine – Liana Dubois
  • Norwegian Cruise Line – Michelle Wiederman
  • Nuix – Jee Moon
  • Officeworks – Jess Richmond
  • Oil Search – Kerry Scott
  • Omni Bridgeway – Marela Gibson
  • ON24 – Tim Johnston
  • oOh!media – Neil Ackland
  • Opal Packaging – Stephen Cramer
  • Optus – Matt Williams
  • Origin Energy – Catherine Anderson
  • Ovarian Cancer Australia – Jason Olive
  • Paramount Australia & NZ – Andreana Walton
  • Paramount+ – Louise Crompton
  • Patties Food’s – Anand Surujpal
  • Paypal – Caitlin Hoey
  • Penfolds – Kristy Keyte
  • PepsiCo Inc – Vandita Pandey
  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers – Eric Thomson
  • Perpetual Limited – David Higgins
  • Perpetual Private – Daniela Roberts
  • PetSure – Jenny Williams
  • Pinterest – Meg Montgomery
  • Pizzahut – Simon Stocks
  • PLASSON – Australia Annaliese McRae
  • PointsBet – Andrew Fahey
  • Priceline – Gabrielle Tully
  • Primo – Susanna Polycarpou
  • Puma – Neysa Goh
  • Qantas – Petra Perry
  • QMS – Tennille Burt
  • Rawson Group – Victoria Primrose
  • REA Group – Sarah Myers
  • Reckitt Benckiser – Holly McCartney
  • Red Bull – Alicia Engleder
  • Red Rooster – Ashley Hughes
  • Reece Group – Jessica Park (acting)
  • Reflections Holiday Parks – Peter Chapman
  • Retail First – Bec Gascoigne
  • RM Williams – Chris Willingham
  • RMIT University – Chaminda Ranasinghe
  • Royal Caribbean – Kara Wallace
  • SA Tourism – Erik De Roos
  • Samsung – Brett Turnbull
  • Sanitarium – Jessica Manihera
  • SAP – Rushenka Perera
  • SBS – Jane Palfreyman
  • SCA – Nikki Clarkson
  • Schroders – Lucy Briggs
  • Seek – Babi Kahveci
  • ServiceNow – Caroline Raj
  • Simplot – Katie Saunders
  • SiteMinder – Mark Renshaw
  • Specsavers – Shaun Briggs
  • Sportsbet – Mark Migliorini
  • Squarespace – James Rollin
  • Stan – Diana Ilinkovski
  • Steadfast Group – Jodie Levistki
  • Stockland – Sharmila Tsourdalakis
  • Subway – Rodica Titeica
  • Suncorp – Mim Hayson
  • Sunroom – Michelle Battersby
  • Swimply – Eva Ross
  • Swinburne University – Carolyn Bendall
  • SXSW – Pam Thornback
  • Sydney Festival – Aimee Ocampo
  • TAB Corp – Andrew Shephard
  • Taco Bell – Andrew Howie
  • Target – Jamima White
  • Tassal Group – Matt Vince
  • Telstra – Brent Smart
  • The A2 Milk Company – Edith Bailey
  • The Conversation Media Group – Margy Vary
  • The GPT Group – Melisa Prpic
  • The Just Group – Diana Young
  • The Walt Disney Studios – Belinda Hilton
  • Thrive – Kat Morris
  • TikTok – Denny Handlin
  • Total Beauty Network – Amanda Connors
  • Tourism Australia – Susan Coghill
  • Tourism Northern Territory – Tony Quarmby
  • Tourism Tasmania – Lindene Cleary
  • Tourism WA – Angela Raso
  • Toyota – Vin Naidoo
  • TPG – John Casey
  • Treasury Wines Estates – Kristy Keyte
  • True Foods – Bethaney George
  • Uber – Lucinda Barlow
  • Unilever Australia – Jennifer (Stephens) Turnbull
  • Uniti Group – Tamika Sercombe
  • University of NSW – Sofia Lloyd-Jones
  • Untitled Group – Jimmy Hennessy
  • Val Morgan – Paul MacGregor
  • Viking – Jane Moggridge
  • Virgin Australia – Elizabeth (Libby) Minogue
  • Visa – Natalie Lockwood
  • Visit Victoria – Shae Keenan
  • Viva Energy Australia – Andrew Egan
  • Volvo – Julie Hutchinson
  • VW Commercial Vehicles – Nathan Johnson
  • Warner Music Australia – Christina Erskine
  • Wesfarmers – Kellie Cordner
  • West HQ – Michaela Chan
  • Western Sydney Airport – David Mulally
  • Westpac – Annabel Fribence
  • WooliesX – Matt Fletcher
  • Woolworths – Andrew Hicks
  • World Vision Australia – Louise Cummins
  • Xero – Vladka Kazda
  • Youi – Angela Greenwood
  • Zambrero – Samantha Parker
  • Zero Latency – Hayley Jovanovic
  • Zurich Financial Services Australia – Dominic Brandon



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
154 votes
Vote

