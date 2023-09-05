Did You Make The Cut? It’s The B&T CMO Looooong List, Presented By Are Media!!

That’s right, the B&T CMO Long List, presented by Are Media, is back and bigger than ever.

This year, we have more than 300 of the most important heads of marketing across Australia and, we have to say, it was a heck of a job compiling them.

Now, this list is in alphabetical order by company name — we’re not playing favourites here. Yet.

To find out who the crème de la crème of marketers in Australia are at the moment, you’ll need to check back in to see the final CMO Power List, presented by Are Media, in February. In the meantime, check out last year’s CMO Power List, presented by Are Media!

We’d also like to say a very big thank you to Josh Faulks and the team at AANA for supporting both the Long and Power Lists.

And, as ever, if we’ve missed anyone, please comment below and let us know!

4WD Supacentre – Sven Lindell

7 Network – Mel Hopkins

7-Eleven – Julie Laycock

ABC – Karen Madden

Adobe – Dannielle Brown

Adore Beauty – Dan Ferguson

Afterpay – Andrew Balint

Airtasker – Alexandra Aguirre-Tully

Aldi – Jenny Melhuish

Allianz Australia – Renee Davidson

AMA Group Ltd – Rikki-Lee Merrin

Amaysim – Renee Garner

Amazon – Ali Khan, Arno Lenior

Amazon Web Services – Ben Hillman

Amcor – John Marlowe

American Express – Naysla Edwards

Amplifon – Liz Attia

Ampol – Tamir Cheng

ANZ Bank – Sweta Mehra

ARN – Donna Gordon

Arnott’s Group – Jenni Dill

Atlas – Phesephony Naidoo

Audi – Nick Reid

Aust Biz Growth Fund Trisca – Scott-Branagan

Australia Post – Corrina Brazel

Australian Ethical Investment – Maria Loyez

Australian Marketing Institute – Chris Taylor

Australian Super – David Robertson

Autodesk – Iris Chan

Aware Super – Sally Grosse

Bacardi – Donna Mulholland

Baiada – Yash Gandhi

BankVic – Nick Winbanks

Bapcor – Chantelle Lane

Baskin Robbins – Natasha Guiulfo

Beam Suntory – Trent Chapman

Bega Dairy & Drinks – Sharon Winton

Bega Group – Matt Gray

Beiersdorf – Kate Hensley

Bendigo Bank – Sarah Bateson

Bet 365 – Daniel Taylor

BizCover – Sharon Kenny

Blackmores – Joanne Smith

Blooms The Chemist – Yvette Costi

BlueScope – Lisa Dent

Bonds – Kelly McBride

Booktopia – Steffen Daleng

Boomtown – Lucia Elliot

BOQ – Mark Hunter

Breville – Candi Hart

Bunnings – James Todd

Bupa – Geraldine Davys

BWS – An Le

Canstar – Sara Tweedy

Canva – Zach Kitschke

Capital Brewing Co – Jonny Day

Carlton United Brewers – Nicole McMillan

Carma – Emily Meier-Murren

Carnival Australia – Mika Peach

Cartology – Jodie Koning

Cashrewards – Nicole Bardsley

Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Jo Boundy

Challenger Limited – Carly O’Keefe

Chargefox – Rob Asselman

Charter Hall – Enza Capurso

Chatime – Joanna Robinson

Chemist Warehouse – Rutene Wharekawa

Chrysos Corporation – Vivianne Arnold

CMC Markets – Liam Loan Lack

Coca-Cola South Pacific – Kate Miller

Coles – Amanda McVay

Collective Wellness Group – Caitlin Bancroft

Colonial First State – Josh Grace

Compare the Market – Andrew Holt

Country Road – Susannah Stoney

Craveable Brands – David Harrison

Crown – Adam Ballesty

CSR Limited – Cathleya Bunchana

David Jones – James Holloman

Deakin University – Matt Edge

Dell Technologies – Karrine Brannigan

Deloitte – Rochelle Tognetti

Destination NSW – Kathryn Illy

Dexus – Raechelle Inman

Diageo – Jonathan Morgan

Digital Alchemy – Mitchell Mackey

Domino’s – Allan Collins

DXC Technology – Bernice Muncaster

Eagers Automotive – Martine Keep

Electrolux – Richelle Barker

EML – Richard Anderson

Employment Hero – Tasman Page

Endeavour Group – Jo Rose

Entain – James Burnett

Expedia Group – Philippa Durant, Bec Hurley

Fantastic Furniture – Laurie Lai

Ferrero Australia – Massimo D’Ambrosio

Finecast – Tania David

Firm Decisions – Mathew Braid

FleetPartners – Michelle Hall

Fletcher Insulation – Roger Pecnik

Flight Centre – Clint Hearne

Flintfox – Cath Brands

Fonterra Brands – Michelle Scalzi

Ford – John Hatzimanolis

Foxtel – Michael Nearhos

Freedom Furniture – Jason Piggott

Funlab – Oonagh Flanagan

Gamesquare Esports – Olly Emery

General Mills – Surini Perera

GenesisCare – Jane Power

George Weston Foods – Brett Grebert

GlobeWest – Jacinta Whitehead

GoDaddy – Rachael Powell

Goodman Fielder – Christine Fung

Google – Aisling Finch

GrainCorp – Ewen Page

Great Southern Bank – Megan Keleher

Groupe SEB – Richard Babekuhl

Guzman y Gomez – Lara Thom

Haleon – Cate Sefton

Hamilton Island – Michael Branagh

Harvey Norman – Katie Page

HBF Health – Louise Ardagh

HCF – Tatiana Papavero

Heinz – Andrea Payne

Hexagon – Camille Baumann

Hipages – Stuart Tucker

Hoyt’s – Stephanie Mills

HubSpot – Kat Warboys

Hungry Jack’s – Scott Baird

Hyundai – Jennifer Gulliver

IAG – Michelle Klein

IBM – Benjamin Montague

IDP – Education Josj Mackow

IGA – Helen Keely

Ikea – Kirsten Hasler

Industry Super Funds – Alana Burnside

Ingham’s Group – Seb Brandt

Inspirations Paint – Joel Goodsir

International Justice Mission – Bianca Bryson

Intrepid Group – Louise Laing

Intuit – Jane Merrick

Ironman 4×4 – Mark Berger

Janus Henderson Investors – Heather Gyton-Carroll

JB Hi-Fi – Gary Siewert

JCDecaux – Essie Wake

Johnson & Johnson Pacific – Shannon Roach

Kennards Hire – Manelle Merhi

KFC – Sally Spriggs

KIA – Dean Norbiato

Kikada Lane Dental – Carolyn Dean

Kmart – Rennie Freer

Knight Frank Australia – Sally Edvardsen

KPMG – Jadanne Dare

L’Oréal – Georgia Hack

Lactalis – Angela Burr

Ladbrokes – James Burnett

Lavazza – Mim Orlando

LegalVision – Anthony Lieu

LEGO – Angie Tutt

Link Group – Wendy Mak

LinkedIn – Sarah Tucker

Lion – Anubha Sahasrabuddhe

Luna – Daily Hannah Rowe

Luxury Escapes – Allana May

Lyre’s Spirit Co – Paul Gloster

Marley Spoon – Mark Richardson

Mars (Food) – Rachel Humphrey

Mars (Wrigley) – Ben Hill

Mattel – Andy Graham

Maurice Blackburn – Caroline Ruddick

McCarroll’s Automotive Group – Dimitri Andreatidis

McDonalds Australia – Chris Brown

Meltwater – Upali Dasgupta

Menulog – Simon Cheng

Meta – Evelyn Bishop

Michael Hill Jeweler – Jo Feeney

Microsoft – Rennee Salaberry

Mimecast – Daniel McDermott

Mirvac – Natasha Ryko

Mitsubishi – Oliver Mann

MLA – Nathan Low

Modibodi – Liana Lorenzato

Moet & Hennessy – Scott Bowie

Mondelez International – Paul Chatfield

Mosh – Alexandra Aguirre

My Chemist – Lia Heim

mycar – Adele Costello

MyDeal – Ryan Gracie

Myer – Gemma Hunter

MYOB – Dean Chadwick

NAB – Suzana Ristevski

Nestle Australia – Anneliese Douglass

Netwealth – Andrew Braun

New Balance – Joel Aanlon

Newcrest Mining – Kyoko Sasahara

News Corporation – Mark Reinke

Nike – Andy Keith

Nine – Liana Dubois

Norwegian Cruise Line – Michelle Wiederman

Nuix – Jee Moon

Officeworks – Jess Richmond

Oil Search – Kerry Scott

Omni Bridgeway – Marela Gibson

ON24 – Tim Johnston

oOh!media – Neil Ackland

Opal Packaging – Stephen Cramer

Optus – Matt Williams

Origin Energy – Catherine Anderson

Ovarian Cancer Australia – Jason Olive

Paramount Australia & NZ – Andreana Walton

Paramount+ – Louise Crompton

Patties Food’s – Anand Surujpal

Paypal – Caitlin Hoey

Penfolds – Kristy Keyte

PepsiCo Inc – Vandita Pandey

Pernod Ricard Winemakers – Eric Thomson

Perpetual Limited – David Higgins

Perpetual Private – Daniela Roberts

PetSure – Jenny Williams

Pinterest – Meg Montgomery

Pizzahut – Simon Stocks

PLASSON – Australia Annaliese McRae

PointsBet – Andrew Fahey

Priceline – Gabrielle Tully

Primo – Susanna Polycarpou

Puma – Neysa Goh

Qantas – Petra Perry

QMS – Tennille Burt

Rawson Group – Victoria Primrose

REA Group – Sarah Myers

Reckitt Benckiser – Holly McCartney

Red Bull – Alicia Engleder

Red Rooster – Ashley Hughes

Reece Group – Jessica Park (acting)

Reflections Holiday Parks – Peter Chapman

Retail First – Bec Gascoigne

RM Williams – Chris Willingham

RMIT University – Chaminda Ranasinghe

Royal Caribbean – Kara Wallace

SA Tourism – Erik De Roos

Samsung – Brett Turnbull

Sanitarium – Jessica Manihera

SAP – Rushenka Perera

SBS – Jane Palfreyman

SCA – Nikki Clarkson

Schroders – Lucy Briggs

Seek – Babi Kahveci

ServiceNow – Caroline Raj

Simplot – Katie Saunders

SiteMinder – Mark Renshaw

Specsavers – Shaun Briggs

Sportsbet – Mark Migliorini

Squarespace – James Rollin

Stan – Diana Ilinkovski

Steadfast Group – Jodie Levistki

Stockland – Sharmila Tsourdalakis

Subway – Rodica Titeica

Suncorp – Mim Hayson

Sunroom – Michelle Battersby

Swimply – Eva Ross

Swinburne University – Carolyn Bendall

SXSW – Pam Thornback

Sydney Festival – Aimee Ocampo

TAB Corp – Andrew Shephard

Taco Bell – Andrew Howie

Target – Jamima White

Tassal Group – Matt Vince

Telstra – Brent Smart

The A2 Milk Company – Edith Bailey

The Conversation Media Group – Margy Vary

The GPT Group – Melisa Prpic

The Just Group – Diana Young

The Walt Disney Studios – Belinda Hilton

Thrive – Kat Morris

TikTok – Denny Handlin

Total Beauty Network – Amanda Connors

Tourism Australia – Susan Coghill

Tourism Northern Territory – Tony Quarmby

Tourism Tasmania – Lindene Cleary

Tourism WA – Angela Raso

Toyota – Vin Naidoo

TPG – John Casey

Treasury Wines Estates – Kristy Keyte

True Foods – Bethaney George

Uber – Lucinda Barlow

Unilever Australia – Jennifer (Stephens) Turnbull

Uniti Group – Tamika Sercombe

University of NSW – Sofia Lloyd-Jones

Untitled Group – Jimmy Hennessy

Val Morgan – Paul MacGregor

Viking – Jane Moggridge

Virgin Australia – Elizabeth (Libby) Minogue

Visa – Natalie Lockwood

Visit Victoria – Shae Keenan

Viva Energy Australia – Andrew Egan

Volvo – Julie Hutchinson

VW Commercial Vehicles – Nathan Johnson

Warner Music Australia – Christina Erskine

Wesfarmers – Kellie Cordner

West HQ – Michaela Chan

Western Sydney Airport – David Mulally

Westpac – Annabel Fribence

WooliesX – Matt Fletcher

Woolworths – Andrew Hicks

World Vision Australia – Louise Cummins

Xero – Vladka Kazda

Youi – Angela Greenwood

Zambrero – Samantha Parker

Zero Latency – Hayley Jovanovic

Zurich Financial Services Australia – Dominic Brandon