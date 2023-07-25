Apple’s Back Prodding Samsung In Latest “Shot On iPhone” Ad Starring Korean K-Pop Act NewJeans

Kimchi and cheap cars aside, there’s nothing Koreans are prouder of than their world-dominating electronics brand Samsung and its mobile phone range.

So a new ad by arch-enemy Apple may play a little close to its rival’s bone after it turned out to be a video shot for another great Korean export, all-girl K-pop act NewJeans.

Continuing on from Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” series, the ad-come-pop-video is for the quartet’s latest single “ETA” and is the brainchild of Apple’s creative agency TBWA\Media Art Lab and was directed by famed Korean director, Wooseok Shin.

The catchy, colourful work is clearly aimed at teens – particularly South Korean ones – wavering over who to align themselves to in the great Apple-Android phone debate and the whole “my camera’s better than your camera” marketing struggle.

Currently, Samsung owns 64 per cent of the mobile phone market in Korea compared to Apple’s 32 per cent. In the US, it’s almost the reverse, with Apple leading its rival 60 per cent to 27 per cent, respectively.

“ETA” has just dropped, running on digital, social media and TV in the U.S. and markets in Asia. Dance along to the work below: