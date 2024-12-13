CampaignsNewsletter

Apple Taps Michael Bublé & Carly Pearce To Show Off New iPhone Voice Memos Feature

Apple has enlisted none other than Mr Christmas himself Michael Bublé and American songstress Carly Pearce to promote a new feature for its Voice Memos app.

And what better way to show it off than getting Bublé to tell us about the acoustics in his dunny and create a Christmas song: ‘Maybe This Christmas’.

Bublé and Pearce, working with Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells, brought the song to life with the new Voice Memos feature.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the artists share the inspiration for their powerful holiday song, and detail how the new Voice Memos feature allowed them to record their vocals solely on iPhone 16 Pro.

Voice Memos now offers iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users the ability to layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording — without the need for headphones.

With iOS 18.2, users will be able to play their original instrumental ideas through the iPhone speaker while simultaneously recording vocals using the new studio-quality microphones on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

With Voice Memos, users can incorporate a variety of background instrumentals — like acoustic guitar or piano — as the first layer. In Logic Pro, artists and producers can also send an instrumental music mix as a compressed audio file directly to Voice Memos, making it easy to then record a vocal layer on top, wherever and whenever inspiration strikes.

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

