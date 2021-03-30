Apple Gives Aussies A Way To Avoid The Apple Store

Apple Gives Aussies A Way To Avoid The Apple Store
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Anyone who owns an Apple product would know that there is no place on earth quite like the Apple Store. Long waits, strict appointment requirements and busy shopping centers are all part and parcel when it comes to getting an Apple device repaired.

Users are typically limited in their choices when it comes to getting Apple products repaired. Apple has traditionally discouraged people from using third-party repair services by voiding warranties for customers that seek out these external services.

However, in a bid to make repairs a more pleasant customer experience, Apple launched its Independent Repair Provider program as a way to allow third-party providers to become certified Apple repairs providers and ultimately give customers more options when it comes to repairs.

The program allows independent repairs shops to sign up for free and become “authorised service providers”, provided repair technicians complete an Appl training course on a product basis annually.

“The process for certification is simple and free of charge. Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs [Apple Authorised Service Providers] and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics,” Apple says.

While the program has previously been limited to the US, Europe and Canada, Apple announced on Tuesday that it would soon be available in a further 200 countries, with Australia at the top of the list.

Interested Australian repair shops can apply from this week.

It is worth noting that Apple was previously fined $9 million by the ACCC in 2018 for telling customers that repairing screens through a third-party would void the warranty.

The Productivity Commision has also recently launched an inquiry into ‘right-to-repair’ laws following concerns that “repairs of consumer products are becoming more difficult (sometimes impossible)”.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Apple

Latest News

Allied Global Marketing Continues Global Expansion With Opening Of Office In Sydney
  • Marketing

Allied Global Marketing Continues Global Expansion With Opening Of Office In Sydney

Leading entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency Allied Global Marketing has announced it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia to support its existing operations and expand its business in the region. To head the office, the company has appointed industry veteran Jamie Crick (pictured) to Managing Director, APAC Region, effective immediately. Crick will report […]

Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ After They Sell Out In One Minute
  • Marketing

Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ After They Sell Out In One Minute

After rapper Little Nas X collaborated with label MSCHF on ‘Satan Shoes’, 666 custom pairs of Nike sneakers with human blood in the shoe’s air bubble, Nike announced their intention to sue. Nike told Entertainment Weekly that it had “filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes.” “We don’t […]

JCDecaux Launches Nurture To Support Start-Up Success By Leveraging Out-of-Home To Reach Audiences At Scale
  • Marketing

JCDecaux Launches Nurture To Support Start-Up Success By Leveraging Out-of-Home To Reach Audiences At Scale

Leading Out-of-Home advertising company JCDecaux has launched its Nurture program, which empowers enterprising businesses of tomorrow, by giving them a voice in the real world today. The program provides start-ups with visibility and awareness in communities across Australia via the impact of Out-of-Home media, backed by tailored campaign support and marketing services.

STP: Connecting Segments Through Targeting
  • Technology

STP: Connecting Segments Through Targeting

Paul Argus is the CMO at smrtr. In this piece, he explains why ‘STP marketing’ is still so popular and how marketers can connect with profitable segments using data. In the world of modern marketing, the Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning – otherwise known as the STP model – remains as relevant as ever. In fact, with […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
INVNT Announces Growth Of Creative And Production Teams In Singapore And Sydney
  • Marketing

INVNT Announces Growth Of Creative And Production Teams In Singapore And Sydney

The global live brand storytelling agency INVNT has expanded its APAC operations with the appointment of new creative and production talent in Singapore and Sydney. Based in Singapore, Sarah Bailey joins INVNT as Creative Director, where she is responsible for devising compelling campaign ideas for clients across the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than […]

‘Confessions Of A Trainwreck’ Podcast Moves To Podshape
  • Media

‘Confessions Of A Trainwreck’ Podcast Moves To Podshape

The popular podcast ‘Confessions of a trainwreck’ hosted by ex-Nova announcer Phoebe Parsons has jumped ship and moved over to Jay Walkerden and Katie Mattin’s podcast company Podshape. Jay Walkerden signed Parsons to Nova almost four years ago as part of the winner of a podcast talent quest. The show has had over 175 episodes […]