Apple Gives Aussies A Way To Avoid The Apple Store
Anyone who owns an Apple product would know that there is no place on earth quite like the Apple Store. Long waits, strict appointment requirements and busy shopping centers are all part and parcel when it comes to getting an Apple device repaired.
Users are typically limited in their choices when it comes to getting Apple products repaired. Apple has traditionally discouraged people from using third-party repair services by voiding warranties for customers that seek out these external services.
However, in a bid to make repairs a more pleasant customer experience, Apple launched its Independent Repair Provider program as a way to allow third-party providers to become certified Apple repairs providers and ultimately give customers more options when it comes to repairs.
The program allows independent repairs shops to sign up for free and become “authorised service providers”, provided repair technicians complete an Appl training course on a product basis annually.
“The process for certification is simple and free of charge. Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs [Apple Authorised Service Providers] and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics,” Apple says.
While the program has previously been limited to the US, Europe and Canada, Apple announced on Tuesday that it would soon be available in a further 200 countries, with Australia at the top of the list.
Interested Australian repair shops can apply from this week.
It is worth noting that Apple was previously fined $9 million by the ACCC in 2018 for telling customers that repairing screens through a third-party would void the warranty.
The Productivity Commision has also recently launched an inquiry into ‘right-to-repair’ laws following concerns that “repairs of consumer products are becoming more difficult (sometimes impossible)”.
