Apple Amps Up The Laughs On The All The More Serious Topic Of User Privacy

Apple typically eschews playing the humour card in its advertising, however, the tech juggernaut is ticking the funny bone in a new campaign highlighting the rather unfunny topic of health data privacy.

The ad attempts to allay fears that data from Apple’s Health app and HealthKit could be shared with any third party without the user’s explicit permission and that users can control the type of data they share.

There’s ongoing concerns that the wrong people (health insurers, as an example) could inadvertently get hold of private information about you that showed a person wasn’t as a healthy as they could be. Smoking, high blood pressure, no gym membership, etc.

The ad was created by Apple’s incumbent creative team TBWA\Media Arts Lab and is voiced by comedian and Glee star, Jane Lynch. It’s all part of Apple’s ongoing “Privacy on iPhone” campaign.

It’s all set in a doctor’s waiting room and exposes the patients as they sit and wait for treatment, including a bloke “who hasn’t brushed his teeth since Tuesday” or Hilary “who has only taken 372 steps today”.

It’s a fun take on a serious topic and nice work from the brand.