Apparent Appoints Jason Hill As Chief Strategy Officer From Ogilvy Singapore
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Full-service agency, Apparent has appointed Jason Hill (lead image) into the newly created role of chief strategy officer as the Sydney independent continues to expand into new markets.

With almost 30 years of experience working across clients, consultancies and agencies in the UK, Australia and Asia, Hill has built a reputation for delivering effective marketing solutions for some of the world’s biggest brands.

He returns to Australia and joins Apparent after more than eight years as chief strategy officer at Ogilvy Singapore, one of Asia’s most creative and effectively awarded agencies. During his extensive career, he has worked across a variety of categories and brands, including launching the UK’s first internet bank Egg, repositioning M&S Money, heading strategy for American Express and IBM in Australia and New Zealand, CRM planning for Vodafone and B2B strategy for Optus. For the last four years, a primary client was Toyota Asia Pacific, where he led the rebrand of Lexus in addition to launching its new models.

Apparent works across multiple global locations, employing more than 150 people with clients including Google, Cricket Australia, Active Super, DataRobot, Austrade, LGT Crestone, IBM and VMWare.

“Jason’s broad global agency and brand experience will further propel Apparent as we continue to attract and partner with leading Australian and international clients, as well as expanding into new markets. He has a reputation of solving complex marketing problems and delivering strategic solutions that drive results. Having first worked with Jason in 2007, I’m delighted he has returned to Australia and will be a significant addition to the Apparent family,” said Suzy Smiley, managing director at Apparent.

“Having known Phil and Suzy for a long time and watched the growth of Apparent from afar, it’s an agency I’ve always admired. The focus on business outcomes, great creative thinking that leads to real impact, is something that definitely appeals to me. Knowing their ambitious growth plans, I’m really excited to be back and collaborating with our brilliant strategy specialists to further grow our clients businesses,” said Hill.




