A-Leagues Appoints JAM TV & EMG/Gravity Media As New Production Partners

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have appointed sports production company JAM TV and global media services and facilities provider EMG/Gravity Media as the new production partners of the A-Leagues.

The appointment follows a three-month tender process, and will see JAM TV and EMG/Gravity Media produce all Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches for the next two seasons for broadcaster Network Ten and Paramount+.

The new partnership delivers the APL, its Clubs and its fans premium match production, additional resources dedicated to the Ninja A-League Women, as well as more content for the APL and Club platforms.

JAM TV is one of Australia’s most prolific producers of live sport – producing and delivering more than 300 live broadcasts each year for the NBL, AFLW, State Leagues AFL and Golf. A previous partner of the APL creating and producing the A-Leagues All Access series for two seasons, JAM TV also produces sports programming and content for Australia’s major broadcasters and international streamers.

EMG/Gravity Media is a world leader in providing media services and facilities for football broadcasters, federations, and clubs globally. It returns to Australian football after being the broadcast provider for the A-Leagues from 2010 to 2016. EMG/Gravity Media also worked on behalf of UEFA, delivering advanced workflows for this year’s UEFA European Football Championships in Germany, and delivering football production for the EPL, the FA Cup, and FIFA.

JAM TV and EMG/Gravity Media also combined for the successful Host Broadcast of AFC Asian Cup when it was held in Australia in 2015.

“We are excited to be partnering with JAM TV and EMG/Gravity Media for the next two seasons, to deliver a premium broadcast of our game, and increase the amount of A-Leagues’ content for our fans,” said Nick Garcia, A-Leagues Commissioner.

“This is a highly credentialed combination between one of Australia’s most proven creative sports production enterprises in JAM TV and the global football powerhouse of EMG/Gravity Media. Along with the production of over 320 A-Leagues’ games through the seasons, this partnership also gives the league and our clubs more content to engage fans and showcase the great stories of our game.”

“Our involvement with the APL over the last two seasons gave us great insight into the amazing stories that exist in both men’s and women’s football. This partnership is not only about great match production, but ensuring fans have access to more content than they have had before,” said Cos Cardone, JAM TV CEO. “Australian football has a great story to tell and great emerging stars to showcase. Our passionate team of creatives at JAM TV is thrilled to be part of the game in this country”.

“EMG/Gravity Media is the premier provider of media services and facilities for football broadcasters, federations and clubs globally, and we are extremely excited to be back on the pitch in Australia working collaboratively with JAM TV and the APL for the upcoming A-Leagues seasons,” said John Newton, EMG/Gravity Media executive chairman.

“At the heart of EMG/Gravity Media is a DNA of delivering high-end content and live production across the full spectrum of world football. We have worked with some of the biggest names in football for decades and are very excited to be providing new broadcast production services to the A-Leagues once again”.

The 20th anniversary season of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men kicks off on October 18 and the Ninja A-League Women start season 2024/25 on November 1, before all clubs descend on Sydney for the second edition of Unite Round on the weekend of November 22-24.