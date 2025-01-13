AO To Be Broadcast On beIN Sports Until 2029

Tennis Australia and beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) – the global sports, entertainment, and media group – have announced a major media rights renewal. The deal will see beIN continue to exclusively broadcast the Australian Open in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through to 2029.

Building on a long-standing partnership that started with a seven-year deal in 2018, the new multi-year agreement starts with Australian Open 2025, which will run from 12-26 January.

Tennis fans in the region will continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the season-opening Grand Slam on beIN SPORTS, including lead-in events and the qualifying tournament.

Under the renewed deal, beIN SPORTS will expand access to all 15 match courts and provide 4K broadcasts from the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Australian Open to 2029. beIN’s coverage of the Southern Hemisphere’s only Grand Slam dates back to 2005 and this milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing our viewers the best of international tennis,” CEO of beIN MENA Mohammad Al-Subaie said.

“We look forward to delivering five more years of high-stakes competition, incredible performances, and unforgettable moments from the sport’s top-ranked players, ensuring our subscribers enjoy the very best of this iconic tournament.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with beIN, a long-term valued broadcast partner of the Australian Open. This extension means the Australian Open will continue to find new audiences globally and that beIN subscribers can enjoy watching tennis in its most exciting form,” said Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis.

beIN SPORTS has long been a home for tennis fans in the region, providing coverage of the Australian Open alongside the other three Grand Slam tournaments – Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, as well as ATP events.

The Australian Open is the most-attended Grand Slam event, including qualifying, with more than 1.1 million fans attending the 2024 edition.