AO, NRL Magic Round & AFL Grand Final Set To Drive Business Travel In 2025

Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller data has revealed the top destinations for business travel around Australia’s major sporting events. Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Bathurst—during the Australian Open, NRL Magic Round, AFL and NRL Grand Finals, and Bathurst 1000—experienced an average of 19 per cent year-on-year growth in business travel bookings.

Melbourne during the Australian Open topped the list, drawing 46 per cent more business travellers than the other four events combined, positioning the tournament’s city as 2025’s leader for corporate sport spectators.

Corporate Traveller compared flight and ground transport to, and hotel bookings in, the host cities during these events across 2023 and 2024. Brisbane during the NRL Magic Round recorded the highest growth in business travel bookings this year, at 26 per cent, followed by Bathurst during the Bathurst 1000 at 20 per cent. Melbourne’s AFL Grand Final and Australian Open recorded 19 per cent and 17 per cent growth, respectively, while Sydney during the NRL Grand Final saw a 10 per cent increase.

Where are business fans flocking from?

Corporate Traveller’s outbound data found that business fans are travelling from the nation’s leading business centres of Sydney and Melbourne. These two cities featured in the top three booking origin cities for every event, aside from those held locally.

The only event based outside of Melbourne and Sydney this year – the NRL Magic Round in Brisbane – featured both cities in the top three origin cities. Perth and Brisbane were next, while Adelaide featured in the top three for the AFL Grand Final only.

What makes the Australian Open so popular?

The 2024 Australian Open broke attendance records with more than 1.1 million attendees. It injected an estimated $482 million into Melbourne’s accommodation, hospitality and tourism sectors. The event is one that ticks many boxes: it is the first of four global grand slam events of the year, the Melbourne Park venue has undergone extensive renovations, and the program has evolved into a three-week festival of sport and entertainment.

Our love for the game keeps driving growth

Brisbane also recorded the highest year-on-year growth rate during the NRL Magic Round, the event also spanning over three days. First launched in 2019, it has become increasingly popular as the format allows spectators to watch a full round of rugby league in the one venue and over the one weekend. The event is expected to continue growing in popularity with the introduction of a women’s rugby league magic round in 2025 and plans to branch out into regional locations in 2026.

Similarly, the Bathurst 1000 also runs over just three days, with Bathurst attracting the second highest number of corporate bookings over the course of the event in 2024.

Why are business travellers increasingly choosing to attend major sporting event destinations?

Tom Walley, Australian-based global managing director for Corporate Traveller, believes that major sporting events offer invaluable networking opportunities for businesses; however, he stressed the days of the week and duration of these events play a significant role in the decision to attend.

“The Australian Open is particularly attractive to business travellers because of its longer duration and scheduling. With a three-week program, businesses have the flexibility to attend on days that suit them best, including weekdays, which may be preferable for corporate engagements. Or alternatively, weekends to not disrupt the working week,” said Walley.

“Shorter events like the NRL Magic Round or Bathurst 1000, which run over just a few days, are also highly appealing. They offer concentrated excitement and allow business travellers to tap in and out without a lengthy time commitment. The fact that these events often fall over weekends or span just a few days makes them convenient for busy professionals.

“High profile events bring people together from all walks of life and internationally, giving businesses the opportunity to network informally, with a dose of fun, allowing businesses to build stronger rapport with stakeholders. People connect face-to-face with industry leaders, influencers, potential business partners and customers.”

Walley noted that it’s not just limited sporting events. Major music concerts are popular for making the same connections.

“Commonly, businesses gift tickets to customers, staff or suppliers, then arrange to take them to lunch or a leisure activity such as a cruise around the harbour to network in the days before or after the event. Many deals can be quietly negotiated this way,” said Walley.

In music, big names heading to Australia in 2025 include Kylie Minogue, Billi Eilish, Dua Lipa, Katie Perry, Oasisand Metallica.[5] Melbourne International Comedy Festival also kicks off in March followed by the Sydney Comedy Festival in May.

The Australian Open 2025 is on from 6-26 January and Bathurst 1000 V8 Supercar Championships is on 9-12 October, AFL Grand Final is 27 September 2025. Dates for the other top sporting events are yet to be confirmed but the NRL Magic Round commonly runs in May and the NRL Grand Final in early October.