“Any Changes Would Have Required Human Intervention”: Adobe Fires Back At Nine’s AI Claim Over Georgie Purcell Photoshopping

Yesterday, Australia’s youngest MP, Animal Justice Party representative Georgie Purcell attacked Channel Nine, alleging that it photoshopped a photo of her to make her breasts larger. Nine tried to pass this off as AI tomfoolery at work and apologised. Now, Adobe has hit back.

“Any changes to this image would have required human intervention and approval,” said a spokesperson for the technology firm, making it clear that while AI could surely have made the changes, the buck rests with Nine staffers.

Yesterday, Hugh Nailon, director of 9News Melbourne said:

“Our graphics department sourced an online image of Georgie to use in our story on duck hunting. As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original.

“This did not meet the high editorial standards we have and for that we apologise to Ms Purcell unreservedly”.

Purcell said that she could not imagine a similar incident happening to a male MP.

Hot tip 9 I’ve got my whole stomach tattooed — Georgie Purcell (@georgievpurcell) January 29, 2024

Nine has not issued any further statement on the matter.