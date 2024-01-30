Victorian MP Launches Attack On Nine After Images Of Her Were Edited To Make Her Breasts Appear Larger

Victorian MP Launches Attack On Nine After Images Of Her Were Edited To Make Her Breasts Appear Larger
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



A female MP from Victoria has launched an attack on Nine after an altered image of her appeared in a story on its Melbourne news bulletin broadcast.

Animal Justice Party representative, Georgie Purcell (formerly Twitter) comparing the image that appeared in the broadcast to the original photograph. The graphic adds a cropped section to Purcell’s dress, exposing her stomach. Purcell also claimed that the news outlet had enlarged her breasts.

“Having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card,” she said in her post. “Can’t imagine this happening to a male MP”.

Director of 9News Melbourne, Hugh Nailon sincerely apologised to Purcell for what he called a “graphic error”, putting the mistake down to AI gone rogue.

“Our graphics department sourced an online image of Georgie to use in our story on duck hunting,” he said in a statement. “As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original”.

Purcell has been a member of the Victorian Legislative Council since the 2022 state election. She has appeared in the news recently regarding her stance on the controversial decision to allow the continuation of Duck Hunting in Victoria. Purcell featured in Nine’s report on the story, telling the broadcaster that the government had “blood on their hands” after their decision.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Channel Nine Georgie Purcell Victoria

Latest News

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex
  • Marketing

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex

American Express’ global Trendex reveals Australians are prioritising wellness over ambition as they set their 2024 goals. Being healthier (69 per cent), having a better quality of life (64 per cent) and improving their mental health (57 per cent) all rank as more important than being productive (34 per cent) or successful in their career […]

CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024
  • Marketing

CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024

SMEs are innovating and investing to respond to market challenges, with many planning to prioritise marketing or create new products and services, while also focusing on staff training and development, according to new research released by CBA today. The research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, is being released alongside CBA data which showed a positive […]

Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa
  • Advertising

Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa

Accenture has appointed Justin Mowday as country managing director for New Zealand, effective March 1, 2024.  Justin will join Accenture’s ANZ Executive Committee. Justin first joined the company in 2021 to lead Accenture Song in New Zealand, the tech-powered creative arm of Accenture. Since then, he has successfully grown Song’s NZ business, established the award-winning […]

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA
  • Advertising

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA

Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024. Lead Image: Krystyna Bokowsky – director, advertising account management The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has […]

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly
  • Advertising

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker. Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has […]

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World

The race was on to see who'd come first - VOZ numbers or the second coming of Christ. VOZ proving a deserved favourite.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine