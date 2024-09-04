Anna Paine & Owen Bryson Return To DDB Sydney After Three-Year Stint At Dig

DDB Sydney chief creative officer, Matt Chandler, announced the appointment of Anna Paine and Owen Bryson as creative directors, joining the 20-plus strong creative team.

Paine and Bryson are returning to DDB Sydney following a three-year stint at indie agency Dig where they launched the “Good value booze, for good value people” platform for The Bottle-O and spearheaded new business wins including Australian Pork and Mitre 10.

After first joining DDB Sydney in 2014, the pair spent seven years working across all major clients. They were responsible for the McDonald’s Mother’s Day campaign “Cravings” and Macca’s “A little goes a long way” value platform, which won a Gold Effie in 2019.

In their new role as creative directors, Paine and Bryson will continue the agency’s heritage making emotionally charged creativity for brands including McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Westpac, and Lipton Iced Tea.

“As a creative leader you sometimes have to make very difficult decisions; this was not one of them. Anna and Owen were one of the best hires we ever made and, as I told them when they left, one day we’d be hiring them again. I’ve been very impressed and very proud to see the work they’ve done with Dig – I know we’re very fortunate to have them return to DDB,” said Chandler.

“We basically grew up at DDB, so to say we’re happy to be home is a massive understatement. It’s a world-class agency, with world-class people, and with Matt at the creative helm – who wouldn’t want to be a part of that,” said Paine and Bryson.

Their appointment is effective immediately.