Anchor Axed After Unleashing On Bosses For Failing To Farewell His Co-Anchor

A Los Angeles news anchor has been reportedly fired after he went on an on-air rant about the treatment of his ex-co-anchor.

Mark Mester, a KTLA news anchor, decided to go off-script during a live television moment, and he spoke out against how his co-host Lynette Romero’s exit was handled by the network he was still working for.

Romero had been with the network for over two decades when she left without a televised farwell. Instead, a reporter announced she would not be returning. The absence of a big farewell led viewers to be confused and upset.

Mester called out the treatment of Romero, “It was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry.”

Mester unleashed further and said: “I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, and you really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

“You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”

What a crappy @KTLAWeekendAM show as @mester_mark to explain the abrupt departure of @LynetteRomero.

It’s not Saturday Mornings anymore since Lynette is not at the anchor desk.@mtelles cold words “…We love you Lynette…all right we are going to move on..” Geez…move on? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CO4MN9nPbf — Allen J. Wilson (@AllenJWilson) September 17, 2022

Since Mester’s on-air rant, The LA Times has reported that Mester has been fired. Interestingly, the KLTA website no longer lists Mester as an anchor.

Naturally, Twitter reacted.

KTLA fired one of their best anchors Mark Mester who used to anchor on the weekend with Lynette Romero who is also gone because she was offered a better opportunity. Clear Channel owns KTLA and Clear Channel is allegedly a Republican owned company. Need I say more…. — The Blue Prophet 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@zadok50) September 23, 2022

Wow @KTLA & @KTLAWeekendAM I always thought you were a shady news station that had a bad habit of not speaking the truth. Suspending @mester_mark for having the balls to speak up about Lynette Romero just confirmed that 100%. Your anchors, reporters & staff deserve better. — Thug Wife (@ThugWife_76) September 18, 2022