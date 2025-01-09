Analytic Partners Locks In For 2025 With Analyx Acquisition

Analytic Partners has announced that it has closed on the acquisition of Analyx, a marketing analytics software and services company.

With multi-national offices in Germany and Poland, Analyx has an impressive customer base of significant European companies with a focus on Germany and Switzerland. This strategic acquisition extends Analytic Partners’ expansion in Europe and adds significant analytics and software development talent.

The acquisition of Analyx expands Analytic Partners’ ability to deliver Commercial Intelligence to major brands in Germany and throughout Europe. Analyx’s impressive customer roster has enabled the analysis of $5 billion in marketing spend over the last 12 months, with approximately 2,500 scenarios executed by customers over the last several years. The Analyx acquisition builds upon the momentum of its 2024 acquisition of Magic Numbers, a leading analytics firm in the UK, further deepening Analytic Partners’ presence in Europe.

“Analytic Partners is at the forefront of elevating marketing mix modelling by pioneering innovations that deliver a full commercial perspective. Our Commercial Decisioning Platform, GPS-Enterprise, offers decision-making tools to the world’s leading brands,” said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners.

“The values and mission of the Analyx team, under the leadership of Claudio Righetti & Sascha Stürze, align perfectly with ours. Acquiring Analyx enhances our Commercial Analytics solution, extending it to more global enterprises and creating meaningful synergies that will benefit our European and global customers”.

“Joining Analytic Partners today is climbing the next S-Curve for Analyx! It enables us to further our mission to create value through advanced data science and self-service software for enterprise brands – at a truly global scale,” explained Founder and CPO, Sascha Stürze.

“Joining forces with Analytic Partners aligns to the foundational vision of Analyx: Building and delivering world-class decision-support tools to enterprise customers worldwide. By joining Analytic Partners, we can offer our customers a true global presence and expand the range of services offered,” said CEO Claudio Righetti.