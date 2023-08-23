Amy Glenn Joins GroupM As Head Of Investment Operations & Insights

Amy Glenn Joins GroupM As Head Of Investment Operations & Insights
Amy Glenn (pictured) has become the latest OMD boss to up sticks and join former CEO Aimee Buchanan at GroupM.

Glenn joins the WPP-owned media investment company as head of investment operations and insights.

She had spent 16 years at OMD, rising from a media assistant in April 2007 to trading accountability and training director, with a year-long stop-off at OMD’s London digs in October 2010.

Writing on LinkedIn, Glenn said that it was “bittersweet” to leave OMD and that it had been a “wild ride.”

Buchanan, meanwhile, welcome Glenn saying that she was “very excited to have you on board.”

Kristina Shannessy, group investment director at OMD, said that she was “already so missed.”

B&T has approached GroupM for comment.



