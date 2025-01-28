Amazon Ads Launches AI-Driven Optimisation Capability For TV Advertising, Brand+

Amazon Ads has announced that Brand+ in the Amazon DSP is now available to all advertisers, an AI-driven optimisation capability that simplifies brand awareness campaigns.

Brand+ combines shopping, browsing, and streaming signals from across Amazon to model streaming TV and online video audiences predicted to be in-market for a brand’s product or service within the consideration window, reaching potential customers throughout the entire marketing funnel.

With Brand+, marketers can deliver video ads across Amazon’s properties such as Prime Video and Twitch, as well as premium video publishers like Buzzfeed, Fox Corporation, and Dotdash Meredith, to customers likely to convert over time, while achieving awareness goals like reach and frequency. During Brand+ beta testing, some advertisers experienced more than a 10 per cent increase in sales and over 70 per cent increase in website traffic.

“For the first time on the Amazon DSP, advertisers can apply AI-optimised automation to purchase TV advertising that reaches unique audiences of customers most likely to buy their products or services — a significant advancement from broad demographic reach to engaging with scaled audiences based on where customers are in the marketing funnel in near real-time,” said Kelly MacLean, vice president of Amazon DSP.

“With this advanced AI technology, the Amazon DSP enables advertisers and agencies to automatically reach, engage, and nurture potential customers throughout their journey, turning brand awareness into a strategic driver of conversions. Brand+ has been designed with the control and transparency that advertisers expect and need. We believe this is the future of advertising, where advanced AI works in harmony with human expertise to drive business outcomes across the entire marketing funnel,” MacLean added.

For example, a travel company looking to drive awareness among their highest potential customers can upload their first-party signals to the Amazon DSP. Brand+ will analyse these signals along with Amazon Ads shopping and streaming signals to power its machine learning models, identify valuable patterns, and then recognise customers who’ve searched for travel gear, bought travel guides, and streamed travel shows. Brand+ delivers TV ads for travel services to this audience of potential customers. The machine learning models continuously optimise the campaign by analysing new signals and engagement insights, helping reach high-potential customers early in their journey.

“Brand+ has been a game changer for us, so much so that we are seeing more ROAS and better reach with customers that engage with our brand over time. Given the success we’ve had, we’re doubling down on our STV strategy in 2025 and are laser-focused on Brand+. We’re excited to see the positive momentum and are looking forward to its continued impact on our brand and customers,” Rajiv Ragu, senior vice president of growth, Thorne said.

Advertisers can create Brand+ campaigns in as few as four clicks, with flexible optimisation controls and transparent reporting. This unique combination of advanced AI optimisation and familiar advertiser controls ensures that brands can leverage the power of machine learning without sacrificing oversight or strategic input.

Brand+ builds on Amazon Ads recent AI-driven programmatic media buying innovations, including the launch of Performance+, which automatically optimises campaign performance for lower-funnel outcomes, and Ad Relevance, which uses advanced machine learning to match ads with the most relevant placements without needing third-party cookies.