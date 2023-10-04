All-Star Women Inspire At Marie Claire Power Talks

Are Media’s Marie Claire, hosted a sold-out Power Talks event at Machine Hall in Sydney last night, starring five powerhouse women talking about their inspirational journeys and the concept of power.

Headlining the evening were queen of comedy Celeste Barber, Australian acting phenomenon and advocate Chloé Hayden, leading professor and “Yes” vote campaigner Megan Davis, iconic fashion designer Camilla Franks and entrepreneur Anna Lahey from Vida Glow. It was hosted by Marie Claire’s new editor, Georgie Abay.

L to R: Chloe Hayden, Camilla Franks, Georgie Abay, Celeste Barber, Anna Lahey

The evening was a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights on the concept of power from five extraordinary women who have blazed their own trails to success. Each panellist shared stories of hard-won successes and their most important life lessons. They offered career advice, motivation and all the must know how-to’s in a truly special event that was filled with laughs and learnings.

Celeste Barber told attendees: “For me being brave, means I’m doing something important. I’m fighting a fight. It also means not everyone is going to like it, and I’ve learnt to be resilient. You can raise $51 million for the worst natural disaster this country has ever seen, and people will pick holes in it. You can stand in front of parliament fighting for that money to be used in the way it was intended. You can fight the High Court of this country and beg them to consider people and the situation they are in, and it still won’t be enough.”

“I get asked a lot what my advice is for young girls, and I always say to them ‘Don’t peak in high school, just get through it’. The people who peak in high school end up on The Bachelor, or worse, Married At First Sight. It’s not what I want for these young queens.”

Professor Megan Davis, activist and human rights lawyer, said of the upcoming Voice referendum: “A yes vote in the referendum [on 14 October] means we wake up to a better, fairer, a more equal, more inclusive and more expansive idea of what our country can be. The change will be empowering for our community both in terms of the acceptance and love that we feel for all Australians. It will also start to empower us to allow women’s voices to flourish, and it will allow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander human voices to flourish.”

Chloe Hayden, acclaimed actor, best-selling author and award-winning disability rights activist. said of her personal journey: “My powerlessness was shoved into my face each and every day at school by my teachers, by my peers, by society, by the belief that my difference made me less. It was forced into me. The reality is, I am powerful – not in spite of my difference, but because of it.”

Georgie Abay said: “Marie Claire is a brand that empowers women. We believe in the power of storytelling to drive change and spark collective action. Nothing makes me feel more empowered than being in a room filled with incredible women. There’s so much we can all learn from women’s resilience, strength and determination.”

Last night’s Power Talks event was proudly presented by Pandora, and additional sponsors included Kerastase, FRANKIE4, Vida Glow and Stella.

Pandora marketing director, Catherine Rose, said: “Pandora was thrilled to be the presenting partner for the Marie Claire Power Talks event. As a brand that gives a voice to people’s loves, Pandora is passionate about empowering women, so the partnership was a natural fit for us. We look forward to connecting and celebrating female strength and resilience across a range of different pillars that are extremely important to Pandora.”

FRANKIE4 chief executive officer, Hilary McMillan, said: “At FRANKIE4, our excitement about joining forces with Marie Claire and Power Talks is palpable! We believe this partnership is a pivotal step in aligning our mutual passions and values. Our brand is steadfast in our mission to elevate women from the ground up, providing innovative, supportive and stylish footwear that empowers women to walk confidently in every aspect of their lives.

We’re more than a footwear brand; we’re advocates for women’s well-being and champions of their unique journeys. “Aligning with Power Talks, a platform echoing our ethos of empowerment and inspiration, felt like a natural and exhilarating progression. We’re looking forward to stepping into a future where our combined efforts will undoubtedly foster positive change and elevate women to new heights!”