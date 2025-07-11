Zitcha Wins Retail Media Work For THG Beauty

Retail media platform Zitcha has been appointed by eCommerce solutions provider THG Ingenuity to power its retail media offering.

THG Beauty is behind brands such as LOOKFANTASTIC, Cult Beauty and Myprotein.

It will use Zitha’s platform to connect beauty brands with more than 10 million wellness and beauty customers, driving access to a targeted audience.

Evolving its technology, data, insight and workflow capabilities, THG Beauty Media is building on its existing retail offering. The fully-integrated strategy provides brands with a wide range of digital onsite and offsite solutions, as well as above-the-line, experiential and influencer marketing opportunities.

By partnering with Zitcha, THG Ingenuity and THG Beauty Media will provide the ultimate customer experience to brands. Through improved response times, simplified media bookings and more effective collaboration, Zitcha’s platform supports a more effective and seamless retail media solution, with an easy-to-use user interface, supported by a passionate team.

“This partnership is a perfect example of what retail media should look like – customer-first, tech-enabled, and results-driven. THG Ingenuity and THG Beauty are setting a new standard, and we’re proud to power that shift. Our team is passionate about delivering more than just tech, we’re here to help businesses like THG Ingenuity and retailers like THG Beauty unlock the full potential of their media networks and build lasting value for their brand partners,” Troy Townsend, group CEO and co-founder, Zitcha said.

“We’re incredibly proud of our retail media offering as we move to the next stage of its evolution with THG Ingenuity and Zitcha. Over the past year, we’ve onboarded multiple partners and increased investment in our marketing services to revolutionise our proposition. We’re excited to see the evolution of THG Beauty Media over the next 12 months as we continue to grow and enhance our offering, providing better ROAS for our partners,” Tom Mills-Webb, CCO, THG Beauty added.

THG Ingenuity is the latest UK retailer to select Australian-founded Zitcha to power its retail media networks.

In May, Frasers Group, behind UK retailers such as Sports Direct, FLANNELS and FRASERS, announced the launch of ELEVATE with Zitcha building and rolling out the Group’s on-site, off-site and in-store media assets.

Zitcha has also partnered with Ocado Retail, the UK’s fastest-growing grocer, for Ocado Ads. In January, Zitcha and Marketplacer, a global leader in marketplace technology, joined forces to create a transformative ecosystem that integrates retail media and marketplace models.