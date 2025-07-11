Authenticity Is Not Credibility In Wellness

In this op-ed, Ori Gold, CEO & co-founder, Bench Media, discusses how the health sector has hijacked wellness, leaving consumers more skeptical than ever before. Regaining trust is not a simple road, but should be strategically approached.

In 2025, it feels that wellness is booming, but trust is bottoming ou,t and marketers are facing a new kind of challenge. Health is personal, emotional and often complex, but the fast-paced digital world has simplified that complexity into a sea of shallow promises, miracle fixes and wellness influencers claiming authority with nothing more than a ring light and a discount code.

Consumers are more skeptical than ever. According to Edelman’s 2023 Trust Barometer, just 53 per cent of people trust the health sector. The ACCC has increased scrutiny of wellness brands making therapeutic claims without evidence, and tech platforms like Meta and Google are tightening policies around health misinformation. This isn’t fringe limitations anymore, it’s mainstream, and is forcing marketers to rethink how they build brand trust.

According to imarcgroup.com, Australia’s 2024 health and wellness market, across corporate, healthcare services and tourism, is valued at approximately USD106.6 billion and is predicted to double in the next decade. So, how can brands cut through misinformation and build real credibility through smarter data, ethical media, and transparent messaging and take advantage of this burgeoning industry?

In my view, brands can no longer rely on vibe alone. In this environment, data, context and credible media choices matter as much as the message. It’s not just what you say. It’s where, how and to whom you say it.

Wellness marketing today is filled with examples of well-intentioned campaigns that erode trust. Some everyday examples are common media buys and targeting strategies that prioritise reach and performance metrics over trust and relevance.

Supplements advertised on clickbait news sites: Brands spend big on reach but end up next to junk content that kills their credibility. These low-quality environments reduce perceived legitimacy, especially when ads are placed alongside misleading headlines, celebrity gossip or fake health stories. According to DoubleVerify’s 2024 Global Insights Report, 54 per cent of marketers believe that generative artificial intelligence negatively impacts media quality, highlighting the importance of ensuring ads appear in reputable environments to maintain brand credibility.

Paid influencer campaigns with no clinical credibility: While influencers can effectively humanise wellness brands, campaigns lacking clinical backing or transparency are increasingly met with skepticism. A 2024 study from the 5th International Conference on New Age Marketing revealed that 65.7 per cent of consumers reported feeling misled by influencers at some point. Furthermore, 71.6 per cent expressed uncertainty about trusting influencer recommendations, and only 18.7 per cent strongly agreed that they trust such endorsements. These statistics underscore the critical importance of credibility in influencer partnerships. In the wellness industry, where health decisions are deeply personal and impactful, aligning with qualified health professionals and ensuring clear, evidence-based messaging is essential to build and maintain consumer trust.

Retargeted ads after sensitive health searches: Consumers are increasingly aware of how their data is being used, and in sensitive health contexts, this can trigger a strong backlash. A 2024 Cisco Consumer Privacy Survey found that 75 per cent of consumers will not purchase from organisations they don’t trust with their data. A person who looks up symptoms related to anxiety or gut health, only to be followed around the internet with product ads, without disclaimers or support pathways, will feel invaded and exploited. Missteps in this area can damage not just campaign performance but long-term brand equity.

As a defense, marketers often lean on authenticity, but being “authentic” isn’t the same as being credible. Some of the most misleading messages in wellness marketing come wrapped in perfectly authentic packaging. Personal stories, emotional narratives and social proof are powerful tools, but when used without evidence or context, they blur the line between support and pseudoscience.

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that nearly one-third of health-related posts on social media contained misinformation. The kicker? Posts with misinformation had higher engagement than those with factual information.

That should be a red flag for every marketer. Just because something performs doesn’t mean it builds long-term brand value. In fact, it may be doing the opposite.

Smarter use of data and an omnichannel strategy can help wellness brands connect with audiences in ways that feel not only effective but also ethical. It’s time to evolve performance marketing by using four simple principles:

Use first-party data to segment properly and ethically: Your CRM is a goldmine, but the goal isn’t to sell harder, it’s to understand more deeply. Use behavioural signals to build educational journeys that respect the consumer’s stage of awareness and sensitivity.

Create omnichannel consistency: Use CTV, podcasts, search, social and digital -out-of-home to tell a consistent story. Don’t rely on a single touchpoint to carry your brand. Brands that build trust reinforce their message across platforms in a relevant and consistent way.

Buy media with context in mind: Don’t let your ad show up next to dubious content because it was cheap. Contextual alignment matters. According to IAS, 81 per cent of consumers say they are more likely to trust a brand when its ads appear in reputable environments.

Let data guide, not override, your integrity: A/B test your messaging, but don’t chase short-term clicks at the expense of long-term trust. A factual, humble claim might underperform initially, but over time, it builds loyalty. That’s the payoff.

Senior marketers in the wellness space including CMOs, heads of digital, or brand leads, should take immediate steps to strengthen their media strategy by ensuring their brand appears in environments that enhance credibility. It’s critical to move beyond short-term awareness and build integrated, full-funnel journeys that deliver value at every stage.

Marketers must also work closely with legal and compliance teams to uphold high standards for claims and targeting, ensuring their approach is not just legal but also perceived as ethical.

And most importantly, partner media agencies should be pushed to prioritise more than just reach, delivering accountability for trust, brand safety, and contextual relevance.

The health and wellness industry is at a pivotal point in its growth evolution, but it has a trust problem. Brands that lead with transparency, use data to enhance relationships, and invest in the credibility of their media will stand out. Not for being louder, but for being smarter, braver, and more respectful of the consumers they’re trying to reach.

And that’s the real opportunity.