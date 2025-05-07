AdvertisingNewsletter

Sarah McGregor Joins AKQA As Australian ECD, Promotes David Clarke To Executive Experience Design Director APAC

L-R: Sarah McGregor and David Clarke.
AKQA Australia has appointed Sarah McGregor as executive creative director and David Clarke as executive experience design director APAC, effective immediately.

With over two decades of experience in Melbourne and London, McGregor has held senior creative roles at agencies including Dentsu Creative, Leo Burnett, cummins&partners, Karmarama, Y&R and Grey London. Throughout her career, she has led campaigns for brands such as Honda, Bonds, Nintendo, 7-Eleven, Virgin, Kmart, L’Oréal, The Iconic, Tourism Western Australia, Transplant Australia and Marriage Equality.

An advocate for diversity and mentorship, McGregor is a founding member of The Aunties, a mentoring and events initiative supporting women in the creative industries. She is a former recipient of Creative of the Year at the B&T Women in Media Awards.

Based in Melbourne, she will work closely with AKQA Australia’s senior leadership team, including executive creative director Tara McKenty, chief strategy officer Iona Macgregor, executive strategy director Nicole Armstrong, general manager Sydney Justine Leong and managing director Jeremy Smart.

“AKQA has long been known for work that solves hard problems in inventive ways, courageously fusing creativity, technology, and humanity to create powerful work. I’m excited to join such a forward-thinking team and collaborate with our clients to create experiences that are not only innovative but truly meaningful,” McGregor said.

In his new regional role, David Clarke will lead AKQA’s Experience Design offering across Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, and will report to AKQA APAC CEO Brian Vella. Clarke has worked at AKQA in London, New York and Australia.

“I owe much to my time at AKQA over the span of 20 years. London taught me the craft, New York shaped me as a leader, and now this role offers an incredible opportunity to amplify a region rich with creative potential. I’m energised by what’s ahead and honoured to be a part of such an ambitious network of talented people,” Clarke said.

“Sarah brings a wonderful combination of creative excellence, leadership, and a deep understanding of purposeful storytelling. Her passion for innovation and inclusion reflects AKQA’s values and vision for the future. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to the energy and ideas she’ll bring to our clients and culture,” Jeremy Smart, managing director of AKQA Australia added.

“It’s also great to see a strong leader like David, who has headed up our experience design team here in Australia, moving into a broader remit role, giving him the opportunity to bring his innovative and exceptional thinking to our wider APAC teams and clients”.

Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

