AKQA Partners With The Superpower Institute To Reveal The Scale Of Australia’s Methane Emissions

The Superpower Institute and AKQA have partnered to address a critical gap in accurate methane emissions accounting in Australia and have created “Open Methane”.

Open Methane leverages cutting-edge satellite observations and sophisticated modelling, developed by The Superpower Institutes Chief Scientist and Emeritus Professor Peter Rayner, to provide a transparent, accessible and near-real-time view of Australia’s methane emissions.

“The Open Methane Tool features world leading science and unprecedented accessibility to methane data. It is a part of our Open data framework – that makes critical climate and energy data publicly available to support the Australia community to make informed decisions. The partnership with the AKQA has been central in bringing this ambitious tool to life – making complex, national interest, data insightful and accessible,” said Susannah Powell, general manager, The Superpower Institute.

Launching today at Parliament House in Canberra, Open Methane is a new digital tool that uses satellite technology to measure methane and map emissions at a 10x10km resolution across Australia. The interactive platform bridges the gap between complex atmospheric data and public understanding, empowering all stakeholders, from policymakers to the general public, with the knowledge they need to drive meaningful action.

“Open Methane represents open, auditable, and accessible data that is crucial for media, governments, industry, and citizens to collectively navigate the transition to regenerative systems. This work is creating essential new knowledge at a time when it is urgently needed to drive real change,” said Tim Devine, executive creative director, AKQA.

“Collaboration with the Superpower Institute has enabled a pathway to positive impact through cross-sector collaboration. Some of the most innovative work is created from translating scientific research into designed outcomes such as platforms, products and services. Open Methane is a tangible example of bringing Prof Peter Rayner’s research model to life through interactive data visualisation and design,” said Dr. Lisa Fu, associate innovation director, AKQA