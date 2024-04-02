Akcelo To Give Red Bull Creative Account Wings

Akcelo has won Red Bull’s creative account after a competitive pitch.

Some of Australia’s top indie creative agencies were part of the pitch, including Special Australia, HERO, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and Howatson+Company, according to reports.

Havas Media won Red Bull’s local media account last year, spiriting it away from Omnicom-owned agency Foundation.

In February, Akcelo won the creative account for Aussie FMCG company SPC Global.