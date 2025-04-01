Advertising

AJF Partnership’s Parent Company Enters Voluntary Administration

GrowthOps launched its brand in 2019.

The marketing and advertising services group GrowthOps has appointed liquidators McGrathNicol to wind up the business.

The group comprises agencies including AJF Partnership, Khemistry, PENSO, GO Digital, Voodoo, FORWARD and Asia-Pacific Digital.

GrowthOps liquidators are Katherine Soxou and Damien Pasfield, according to documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

GrowthOps launched in 2017 under the name Trimanthium, and rebranded a to GrowthOps a couple of years later.

At the time it positioned the group as “a new kind of service provider that fuses together marketing, technology and people disciplines to help large organisations acquire and retain new customers, build and launch transformational products, and scale operations.”

After the rebrand, GrowthOps CEO Paul Mansfield said: “The company was formed when 15 entrepreneurs chose to merge their eight successful, specialist businesses to create a single execution partner to help our clients grow.”

The group had an aggressive M&A strategy, adding AJF Partnership, FORWARD and Asia-Pacific Digital, among others, to the fold.

In recent years the group has fallen on hard times. In 2020 the group delisted from the Australian Stock Exchange after its share price plummeted to 5 cents.

In the past year two of its senior executives, Khemistry managing director Susan Lyons and GM Jo Millington joined WPP.

GrowthOps best known business was the Melbourne-headquartered indie AJF Partnership, which claimed it had more than 110 staff, and previously worked with Lion, Yoplait, Visit Victoria, Flatmates, Target and Dairy Farmers.

AJF has won two grand Effies for work including the ‘How Suffering Made People Quit’ campaign for the Australian National Preventive Health Agency in 2014 (see below).

AJF was absorbed by the Queensland creative agency Khemistry, which then rebranded as GrowthOps.

