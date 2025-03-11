Airwallex, McLaren F1 Team & Reko Rennie To Unveil Custom McLaren Artura In Melbourne For Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, Airwallex, a payments platform, and McLaren Formula 1 partnered with First Nations contemporary artist Reko Rennie to create a McLaren Artura supercar. The collaboration is part of Airwallex’s Shifted Perspectives campaign, which saw the creation of a 3D sculpture of driver Lando Norris.

Rennie’s design will be unveiled at Queensbridge Square, allowing fans to experience the F1 and the hybrid artpiece and motorsport up close.

“I’ve always had a passion for racing and bikes and cars,” Rennie told National Indigenous Times.

“I grew up in Melbourne’s western suburbs, so there’s a massive car culture, motorbike culture. It’s an opportunity for me to combine my love of things and work with global brands that are pushing out not only this artwork but the important background and connections of First Nations communities and art and the world’s oldest continuous living culture”.

The car will be on public display at Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank, Victoria 3006, from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 March, from 7 am to 7 pm each day.

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 tickets sold out in under an hour. With growing international interest, this car’s unveiling will allow Melbournians and tourists to experience Formula 1 features outside of Albert Park.

Melburnian McLaren Racing Driver Oscar Piastri will return to his home ground to race.