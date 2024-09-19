Airwallex Celebrates Fresh Perspectives With Reveal Of Lando Norris Sculpture In Singapore

Airwallex has unveiled a first-of-its-kind 3D perception shift sculpture of McLaren F1 team driver Lando Norris in Singapore to launch its “Shifted Perspectives” campaign locally. The exclusive event at 39+ Art Space, located in the Tanjong Pagar Distripark, brought together key figures from motorsport, art, and business to highlight how viewing challenges from a different perspective can turn obstacles into opportunities.

In collaboration with renowned 3D perceptual shift artist, Michael Murphy, the sculpture symbolises the powerful role that perception plays in driving success. By fusing art, technology, and motorsport, Airwallex showcases how shifting perspectives can be the foundation for growth in business.

“Shifted Perspectives” builds on Airwallex’s partnership with McLaren Racing, first announced in early 2024, and emphasises both brands’ shared commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries. Murphy, celebrated for his perceptual art, brings this to life in a unique piece, which centres on Lando Norris as a representation of resilience and adaptability – qualities essential for success in both business and sport.

“Success in business often comes down to how we choose to see challenges. By shifting perspectives, we can turn barriers into building blocks. ‘Shifted Perspectives’ illustrates how, with a fresh approach, what once seemed like an obstacle can become an opportunity for growth,” said Jon Stona, Vice President of Global Marketing at Airwallex.

“In the competitive and unpredictable world of Formula 1, being agile and coming up with new approaches is crucial, on and off the track. The artwork, created in partnership with Airwallex, looks fantastic and we hope it inspires our fans to view challenges from a different perspective,” said Matt Dennington, co-chief commercial officer, McLaren Racing.

Just as McLaren Racing and Airwallex continually adapt to overcome challenges, this campaign invites businesses to rethink their approach to global finance and unlock new possibilities.

“In my work, I take familiar symbols and transform them to challenge perception. Much like in racing, where you’re constantly adapting to stay ahead, this collaboration with Airwallex and McLaren showcases the power of shifting perspectives across art, racing, and business to unlock new possibilities,” said Murphy.

The “Shifted Perspectives” campaign draws on real-world experiences from Airwallex’s customers and partners to demonstrate how innovative thinking can drive step-change growth. This fusion of art, sport, and business symbolises the shared vision of Airwallex and McLaren: by shifting perspectives, businesses can unlock new ways of solving problems and ultimately achieve their full potential.

The exhibition featuring Lando Norris’ 3D perception shift sculpture will be on public display at 39+ Art Space, located in the Tanjong Pagar Distripark, from 19 – 22 September 2024, Thursday to Sunday.