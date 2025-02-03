AiMCO To Host Beauty Influencer Marketing Events In Sydney & Melbourne Featuring TikTok Star Mitch Greer

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) is set to host its first-ever beauty influencer marketing events, exclusively for member agencies, creators and brands. In-person events will be held in Melbourne and Sydney featuring marketers from Ego Pharmaceuticals, Unilever and Wella Company.

The in-person breakfast events, to be held on Wednesday 5 February at Publicis’ Melbourne office and on Thursday 13 February at Poem’s Sydney office, will explore the latest trends in beauty influencer marketing.

Both sessions will dive into campaign strategies for the beauty industry along with emerging trends, key factors influencing consumer purchasing decisions and how to build authentic consumer connections and drive impactful results.

The events will feature a panel of national beauty marketing experts and will be moderated by Vamp APAC sales director, Gemma Shuttleworth.

In Melbourne, the panel will feature leading “pharmafluencer” Hannah English and Ego Pharmaceuticals marketing communications and content manager, Courtney Barlow, while the Sydney event will include creator Mitch Greer, Unilever digital and data lead, Maria Paula Gudino, and Wella Company digital marketing and communications senior manager, Celeste Godoy.

English is a content creator, beauty writer and pharmaceutical scientist, with a clinical research background. Described by the Times as one of the leading “pharmafluencers” (influencers who combine a passion for beauty with scientific expertise), she publishes regular content about beauty, skincare and cosmetics. She released her book, Your Best Skin, in 2022 and has partnerships with major global beauty brands including MECCA and SkinCeuticals.

Barlow is an experienced marketing specialist, with more than a decade working across public relations, and influencer and digital marketing. She has worked in both the beauty and pharmaceutical sectors, including a six-year stint at L’Oreal where she managed brand engagement for Garnier.

Greer has quickly become a TikTok and Instagram trailblazer, where she embraces her identity as a trans woman and invites her audience along on her journey. Named as one of TikTok’s 2024 Visionary Voices, Greer gives her followers an inside look at her vibrant life. From laugh-out-land comedy sketches to beauty hacks and fashion tips, she’s well-known for her positivity, humour and authenticity.

“Influencer marketing has quickly become one of the most effective forms of marketing, especially in the beauty sector. To promote campaigns successfully, creators and brands both need to work strategically to provide the audience with an authentic experience to drive engagement, while also working to deliver key brand messages in a way that’s meaningful. I’m thrilled to be joining the panel to deep dive into the world of influencer marketing in the beauty space,” Mitch Greer said.

Gudino brings nearly a decade of marketing and communications experience to the panel, working across both agency and client sides. She specialises in digital transformation and social media, with a unique understanding of content creation, brand and management. Before her role at Unilever, she worked for food retailer, Dr Oetker, where she was the Integrated Communications Manager. Most recently, she was nominated for the For You Award at the annual TikTok Ad Awards (to be announced on February 19) for her advocacy for TikTok across the Unilever business.

Godoy is a marketing professional, with more than a decade of experience in branding, digital and influencer marketing across the beauty and FMCG sectors. At Wella Company, she leads innovative strategies across social media, paid media, influencer campaigns and PR for some of the beauty industry’s most renowned brands.

“Vamp is proud to partner with AiMCO for their upcoming Beauty Panel events, recognising one of the most dynamic categories in creator marketing. Over the past 24 months, we’ve worked across hundreds of campaigns in this category, giving us a front-row seat to the trends shaping the industry. We’re excited to share the insights and predictions alongside our clients and creators with the wider industry,” Gemma Shuttleworth said.

“Influencer marketing in the beauty industry continues to evolve rapidly, and the key to success lies in authenticity and strategic partnerships. I’m excited to join this conversation and meeting members to share insights on building meaningful connections between brands, creators, and consumers in an ever-changing digital landscape,” Celeste Godoy added.

“The beauty influencer industry is one of the biggest sectors for creators globally, with brands committing millions to powerful influencer-led campaigns. In Australia, beauty influencer marketing is big business – it has the power to resonate deeply with consumers looking for tips, tricks and products,” AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall added.

“Our upcoming beauty influencer events are designed to leverage the buzz around beauty marketing, giving our members an exclusive insight into emerging trends, campaign strategies and success stories, so they can stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving beauty industry”.

The live beauty events are the first major education sessions for AiMCO in 2025. They follow live sessions in 2024 including travel and Black Friday events along with a series of virtual information sessions hosted by AiMCO for its members.

The live beauty events will be held in Melbourne on Wednesday 5 February from 8.30am at the Publicis Offices (Level 7/28 Freshwater Place, Southbank) and in Sydney on Thursday 13 February from 8.30am at the Poem Office (28 Windmill Street, Milsons Point).