Afterpay Unveils Mystery Market Activation For Afterpay Day Campaign

Get ready, Australia! Afterpay Day, the nation’s favourite bi-annual shopping event is back and bigger than ever with unbeatable deals and

exclusive offers from thousands of your favourite brands including Dyson, Myer and THE ICONIC.

Mark your calendars: the four-day event will formally kick off at 8am AEST on Thursday 15th August, running through to Sunday 18th August, with up to 70% off on everything from travel and tech to health and wellness, homewares, fashion, and beauty.

But that’s not all—this year, Australia’s leading buy-now-pay-later platform, is offering over 1,000 lucky Australians the chance to score free must-have products and experiences from some of Australia’s biggest brands in a first-of-its-kind shopping pop-up – The Afterpay Day Mystery Market.

How to secure your spot!

For one day only (or while stocks last) on the 15th August at Sydney’s Pitt St. Mall, Afterpay will be giving away over 1,000 highly sought after products and experiences exclusive to Afterpay customers.

From 9:30am, Afterpay customers inside the Mystery Market will be able to select one of over 1,000 identical Bondi-Mint coloured boxes adorning the shelves, concealing vouchers worth up to $1,000 from Australia’s most-loved brands and retailers including Dyson, JB Hi-Fi, eBay, Sephora, Webjet, Koala and Doordash.

Entry to the Mystery Market is simple. Punters must have downloaded the Afterpay app, set up the Afterpay card and be one of the first 1,000+ people lined up when the Mystery Market doors open at 9:30am at Pitt St Mall. Queue early to try and secure a spot and beat the odds!

“Afterpay Day has become one of the most hotly anticipated biannual sales events of the year. This August, we want to create something truly unique and exciting for our customers. The Afterpay Day Mystery Market is an opportunity for shoppers to get their hands on products and experiences from the country’s favourite retailers for free, bringing a sense of adventure, surprise and delight to the shopping experience,” said Kevin Azzopardi, trade and partner marketing director, ANZ, Afterpay.

“Whether you’re vying for tickets to jet overseas with Webjet, wanting to don the latest hairstyles with anew Dyson Airwrap, or nabbing a pair of Apple AirPods Max from JB Hi-Fi, make sure you grab an unmissable deal this Afterpay Day”.

Mark your calendars for August 15, and join Afterpay at Pitt Street Mall in Sydney for the launch of Afterpay Day and the exclusive Mystery Market activation!