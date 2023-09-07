Adobe’s Katrina Troughton: Soar To New Business Heights With Generative AI By Your Side

Adobe’s Katrina Troughton: Soar To New Business Heights With Generative AI By Your Side
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Katrina Troughton (lead image), vice president & managing director, Adobe, ANZ explains how businesses can integrate generative AI effectively.

    In the current landscape, companies are under immense pressure to drive growth, regardless of headwinds. With increasing customer demands, fierce competition, and limited resources, businesses must embrace innovative approaches to achieve more with less. The principle of ephemeralisation becomes vital in this context, whereby companies leverage technological advancements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

    Constructing your generative AI blueprint

    The core of innovation lies in constantly challenging boundaries and exploring new things. This principle is now more crucial than ever as we push into the new frontiers of customer experience (CX). The landscape is rapidly evolving, rendering traditional approaches obsolete. Leading this transformative journey is generative AI, a fast-evolving technology that is capturing widespread enthusiasm, as revealed in the Adobe Future of Digital Experiences Report.

    According to the report, most consumers are optimistic about the potential of generative AI to enhance the customer experience. Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of ANZ consumers believe that generative AI will positively impact CX. This overwhelming optimism reflects a growing awareness of generative AI’s ability to revolutionise how businesses interact with customers.

    However, the report also found that consumers place a high premium on trust, it being the paramount factor influencing where they spend their money. As a business, being transparent, ethical, and accountable in your approach to generative AI can build and strengthen the trust of your customers, fostering long-term relationships and loyalty.

    Navigating challenges and stakeholders

    Before delving into the vast promise of generative AI, it’s important to understand the core challenges your current technologies might not fully address. Begin by assessing your business needs and pain points. Generative AI may not be suitable for creating a final product, but it can be highly effective in aiding the ideation process and exploring creative possibilities. By identifying a handful of key areas, you can purposefully navigate your generative AI journey, making incremental progress towards achieving meaningful transformations in your organisation.

    Another key factor to decide along the journey is which stakeholders need to be involved. In the marketing realm, the CMO will likely sign off on the use of generative AI with support from the CIO or CTO. Beyond that, you should involve your legal teams in the process, as they can help develop guidelines around governance and ethics. It will also be helpful to onboard your IT and data science teams to help with implementation and performance analysis.

    Outline which tools and processes you need to put in place

    Once you have buy-in and the right people on board, it’s time to establish processes for integrating generative AI effectively. It’s essential always to review its output to align with your business goals and vision. In addition, a major guardrail you’ll want to invest in is building ethics and legal governance into your processes. One of the biggest challenges of generative AI is around copyright lawsuits. When you work with the right AI partners, your company can feel safe in the knowledge that you’re providing experiences your customers can trust.

    Selecting your AI partner

    Whatever tool your business ultimately decides on, it should meet these four criteria:

    It’s designed to be safe for commercial use: Let the product you choose do the heavy lifting when it comes to staying in accordance with standards across enterprise security, privacy, data handling, and compliance.
    It’s built for your brands standards: Any solution you end up using must help you keep the experiences your teams create up to par and on brand across the entire customer journey.

    It helps you scale where and when it counts: A generative AI tool won’t be useful to you if it doesn’t empower your teams to deliver or improve the experiences that drive your business. The best tools will not require your teams to make drastic changes to the way they operate.

    It optimises to your business objectives: Invest in tools that have your bottom line in mind. The right tool should continuously improve the experiences it generates based on the way they perform against your key metrics.

    Guiding the way to empowering your team to embrace generative AI

    The strength of generative AI’s technology lies in its ability to empower collaboration with humans, enhancing their capabilities and efficiency. To help cultivate a collaborative mindset within your teams, it’s important to educate your workforce about the capabilities of this technology. Familiarity breeds confidence and encourages people to envision how this tool can help amplify their own efforts.

    More than just a tool, generative AI’s full potential is unlocked when it becomes an extension of human creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. It can streamline operations, democratise marketing, and ensure responsible experiences.  As humans embrace and guide its evolution, the boundaries of what’s achievable are pushed further, ultimately leading to transformative outcomes in various industries.



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    427 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
    • Marketing

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.