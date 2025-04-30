Adobe Throws A Creative Pass To The NFL With New Fan Experience Partnership

Adobe has been named an official partner of the NFL with Adobe technology set to be at the center of how those fans experience the game.

Through an expanded global partnership that combines AI, creativity, and marketing, Adobe and the NFL will deliver personalised experiences to today’s fans and the next-gen fans of tomorrow — deepening the connection they have with the sport and their favorite teams and players. Soon, fans will be able to uniquely express their passion for the teams they love with new NFL-themed Adobe Express templates that they can easily remix and share on their channels.

From stadiums to social media, on mobile apps and at live events, the NFL will use Adobe Experience Platform and applications — including Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly — to power impactful fan experiences at every touchpoint.

Where personalisation meets prime time.

The partnership is a development of the NFL Technology Innovation Hub, a new strategic initiative focused on integrating cutting-edge technologies into all aspects of football, including fan engagement. As an official partner, Adobe will help the NFL make the sport even more engaging for its millions of fans, delivering tailored digital experiences that feel as personal and immersive as the game itself.

Whether at home, on the go, or in the stadium, Adobe Experience Platform enables the delivery of relevant, real-time content across touchpoints. Using a mix of Adobe technology, NFL fans will see curated content specific to their favorite players, teams, game moments, and stadium preferences — helping to strengthen loyalty while expanding reach to new generations and global audiences.

“Everything we do starts with the fan — and today’s fans, especially the next generation, want to engage on their terms, in ways that are deeply personal, expressive, and uniquely their own,” said Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the NFL. “Through our expanded partnership with Adobe, we’re unlocking new levels of creativity, connection, and customisation that empower fans to not only feel closer to the game but also become creators and storytellers of their own NFL journeys.”

The new fan experience.

Adobe and the NFL will partner on technology initiatives, including:

Personalised fan engagement. Deepening NFL fandom is predicated on orchestrating communications based on known fan interests and behavior across digital touchpoints, such as NFL.com, NFL App, and NFL OnePass. Connecting the fan’s journey across the NFL ecosystem creates the ultimate fan experience by directly giving fans the content they want. Adobe Experience Platform enables the league and all 32 clubs to scale meaningful fan personalisation end-to-end through project management, audience and campaign development, creative production, performance optimisation, and localisation and translation — powered by Adobe Journey Optimizer, Firefly, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, and Adobe Workfront.

Fan-generated storytelling. Fans will soon access new NFL-themed templates in Adobe Express. For the first time, they will be able to remix and download or share on their channels to show excitement for their favorite teams.

Elevated event experiences. NFL events bring fandom to life with live interactive experiences, which are enhanced with the NFL OnePass app. Building on that experience, fans will receive personalised content on NFL OnePass, powered by Adobe technology. Fans and content creators can also express their passion online with custom NFL-themed Adobe Express templates to share on social media and celebrate their fandom.

Scaling Live Content Correspondents (LCC). Over 140 NFL LCCs will utilise Adobe Creative Cloud products like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, as well as Express for all content creation, editing, and scaling. LCCs are responsible for capturing content shared across brand channels that fans love, like real-time video and photo content from every game, exclusive NFL creator content, and “helmets off” player content.

‘My Cause, My Cleats’ design. Each year, during a designated week of the season, NFL players can pick a cause or organisation of their choosing to represent on a pair of custom-designed cleats worn on the field. Now, Adobe will partner with select NFL players to use Adobe products like Firefly and Express to boost their creativity and make it easier to design these customised cleats that help spread awareness for their chosen causes.

From personalised content across the NFL digital touchpoints to on-site activations at league events, Adobe technology is helping the NFL deliver richer, more relevant fan experiences at scale. Fans will start to experience the NFL and Adobe’s partnership throughout the 2025 NFL season.

As the NFL expands internationally and engages a new generation of fans, Adobe’s creative and customer experience solutions will be there every step of the way — making each interaction more connected, more dynamic, and more unforgettable.