Adidas Showcases Matildas Stars Mary Fowler & Caitlin Foord In Gigantic Sydney Activations

Adidas has celebrated Australian football players – Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord – by unveiling an unapologetically bold take-over of two iconic Sydney buildings during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Ensuring the player’s athletic excellence is impossible to ignore, the striking 30-storey building wraps feature in-motion imagery of the adidas athletes. Located at 201 and 207 Kent St, the eye catching out-of-home displays feature bold colours to capture the attention of Sydney-siders and visiting football fans, when walking past on street-level or travelling by car in and out of the city over the Harbour Bridge.

The impressive 46lmH x 31mW and 41.5mH x 27mw images celebrate both athletes and aim to inspire more young women and girls to follow in their footsteps.

Following its grand reveal earlier this year, flying through the skies of Sydney, the giant, four-metre replica of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball has found a new home at Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD. For the duration of the tournament, the huge OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball will bring a piece of the festivities to the Sydney CBD.

Marking adidas’ most impactful Women’s World Cup campaign to date, the creative out-of-home comes after adidas launched its ‘Play Until They Can’t Look Away’ film earlier this month, showcasing the skills and passion of some of the world’s best football players.

Simon Millar, Adidas’ vice president brand APAC, said: “Now is the time for athletes to take center stage in Australia and New Zealand. As they showcase their incredible talent on the pitch, adidas is ensuring their brilliance is seen by all, at a scale that is impossible to ignore. Whether on your daily commute, on your way to see a game, or driving through the Sydney CBD, look up and join us in celebrating and supporting our amazing Australian players”.

Fowler added: “This is such an important time for sports in Australia and I am excited to be making history with adidas as their official brand ambassador. From the campaign film to the building wraps, it’s absolutely surreal to see myself being the face of inspiration for others and it has allowed me to take a step back and really appreciate the amazing opportunities that have been offered to me in my football career so far. I feel honoured to be featured alongside football legends that I have looked up to and I hope to use my platform to inspire the next generation of sporting talent in Australia.”