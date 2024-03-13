Adam Ferrier & Brent Smart Are Back In Black… T-Shirts

Adam Ferrier & Brent Smart Are Back In Black… T-Shirts
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Adam Ferrier and Brent Smart are back for series 3 of their groundbreaking podcast Black T-Shirts, the only podcast in the world dedicated to XXL creativity for business.

The podcast has achieved cult-like status with many businesspeople around the world as it unpacks the processes of some of the world’s most successful commercially creative practitioners in agencies, marketing, and consultancy.

This year the guests include some of the world’s top executive creative directors and marketers. However, it also includes artists, and provocateurs like Cj Hendry, who will feature as a guest on episode 1 in the series. Cj Hendry, famous for building her name as an artist on Instagram, has taken an extremely unconventional route to becoming a highly acclaimed artist. Her work now commands eye-watering prices, as she refers to herself as ‘an average artist but a brilliant marketer’. Cj shares her love of process and Pinterest in the development of her groundbreaking ideas.

Joining her in the first drop of episodes is Samira Ansari, chief creative officer of one of the biggest and best in the business, Ogilvy New York. Samira will explain why her creative challenge to her people is ‘get me into trouble’, and how this encouragement to go rogue results in better creative outputs.

Speaking of going rogue, Black T-Shirts will be sponsored this year by mixed media modelling platform Mutinex. “Mutinex is a brilliant foundation for marketers to know what to spend and what return they’ll get on that spend. It sets the foundation for great creative ideas to be even more effective. We’re keen for people to see the symbiotic relationship that creativity and data can have,” said Mutinex co-founder Henry Innis.

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star
  • Media

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star

Australia’s newest entrepreneur hopefuls, looking to turn their dreams into reality, will put everything on the line in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, a brand-new series for the 9Network, premiering Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now. Breaking into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry can be an impossible feat unless you’re […]

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
  • Campaigns

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC

Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027. The bank’s logo will also […]

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
  • Media

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub

Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com. Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration. Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise […]

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features

Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
  • Media

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage

Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]