Activia Appoints Always Human As Social Media & PR Agency Of Record

Always Human has been appointed to head social media, influencer marketing and PR in Australia for the global probiotic yoghurt brand, Activia, a Danone brand.

Always Human will provide integrated social media and communications strategy, channel management, media relations, as well as ambassador and influencer strategy and management.

The agency will help Activia engage more Australians through targeted PR campaigns, always on social content and advocacy efforts as the brand aims to educate and drive more awareness around the role of gut health.

“We are pleased to welcome Activia to the Always Human family,” Josh White, CEO of Always Human said.

“Our team is passionate about creating meaningful campaigns for brands that champion healthier lifestyles. We look forward to working closely with Activia to bring their message of gut health to an even wider audience in 2025 and beyond”.

“We’re excited to work with Always Human to further strengthen our commitment to promoting healthy guts across Australia. Their creativity and experience in delivering impactful campaigns make them the ideal partner to help bring Activia’s brand values to life in fresh and engaging ways,” Yousra Ayad, senior brand manager at Activia Australia added.