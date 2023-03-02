ACCC Launches Greenwashing Investigations Following “Concerning” Environmental Or Sustainability Practices

In the hands of trees growing seedlings. Bokeh green Background Female hand holding tree on nature field grass Forest conservation concept
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched a number of investigations into businesses over their environmental claims.

The Commission looked into of 247 businesses and found that more than half made “concerning” claims about environmental or sustainability practices.

According to the Commission, the cosmetic, clothing and footwear, and food and drink sectors had the highest proportion of concerning claims among the industries targeted in the operation.

“Businesses using broad claims like ‘environmentally friendly’, ‘green’, or ‘sustainable’ are obliged to back up these claims through reliable scientific reports, transparent supply chain information, reputable third-party certification or other forms of evidence,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

The ACCC said that businesses using these terms provided little explanation as to what these terms meant and even made unqualified claims about packaging being biodegradable, compostable, or recyclable without explaining how customers can dispose of packaging properly.

It also found that businesses frequently made claims about emissions reduction, offsets, or carbon neutrality without properly explaining how these were calculated or the steps they took to achieve those labels.

“Consumers are now, more than ever, making purchasing decisions on environmental grounds,” continued Lowe.

“Unfortunately, it appears that rather than making legitimate changes to their practices and procedures, some businesses are relying on false or misleading claims. This conduct harms not only consumers but also those businesses taking genuine steps to implement more sustainable practices.”

Businesses were also quick to use vague comparisons in order to sell products. For example, many stated that they used fewer raw materials, or less water or plastic packaging to produce a product. It
was not explained how much fewer resources are used, or what this was being compared to.

Similarly, businesses claimed that products generated less waste compared to conventional alternatives and had a lower environmental impact than products made from other materials without citing evidence to support their claims.

One business omitted crucial information about its sustainability practices such as claiming investments in renewable energy projects while still sourcing most of its products from fossil fuel-based industries. Another claimed that it offset carbon emissions and had a “positive” impact on the environment without taking steps to reduce its overall emissions.

One company claimed that it had taken steps to protect the environment but did not mention that these changes were required by law while also making explicit claims about compliance with other environmental regulations.

Many businesses reportedly claimed affiliation with a variety of third-party certification schemes without describing the nature of the schemes or whether they applied to the entire business, certain product ranges, or individual products.

Greenwashing has become an increasingly fraught topic for businesses, with consumers more aware than ever of environmental claims and often choosing to prioritise buying decisions based on the eco credentials of companies.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ACCC

Latest News

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain

Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]

Hamish & Andy Return After ‘Government Mandated Break’
  • Media

Hamish & Andy Return After ‘Government Mandated Break’

Hamish and Andy have published their first podcast episode for the year, with the pair’s return coming as their ‘Government Mandate Break’ finally lifts! Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are set for another jampacked year, entertaining their loyal fans and delivering plenty of laughs in the wildly popular Hamish & Andy podcast, produced by LiSTNR. […]

Free Ice Cream And 100K Up For Grabs This Women’s Day From Häagen-Dazs
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Free Ice Cream And 100K Up For Grabs This Women’s Day From Häagen-Dazs

Reuben Mattus made the ice cream, but Rose Mattus made Haagen-Dazs. This International Women’s Day Häagen-Dazs is proud to be celebrating its pioneering female founder with a hundred thousand dollars to support trailblazing women and a whole lot of free scoops. On 8th March, Häagen-Dazs will offer its biggest free scoop giveaway, which will be […]

SBS Adds Four Languages Amid Audio Rebrand
  • Media

SBS Adds Four Languages Amid Audio Rebrand

SBS has added four additional languages to its audio offering as it moves to reflect Australia’s rapidly changing and increasingly diverse society.  The announcement follows an extensive Language Services Review which examined the results of the 2021 Census. The number of Australians using a language other than English at home grew 16 percent to 5.6 […]

TikTok Adds Teen-Focused Screen Time Controls
  • Technology

TikTok Adds Teen-Focused Screen Time Controls

TikTok has added new features to help teenagers keep a handle on their screen time including a daily time limit and screen time dashboards to its Family Pairing feature. Every account held by a user under 18 will automatically be given a 60-minute daily screen time limit. Teens can opt out of the time limit […]

Shot of a group of people toasting with their drinks at a nightclub
  • Media

Study: 20% Of Aussies Use Alcohol Delivery Services To Continue Drinking Post-Pub

A survey of Australian adults who use popular alcohol delivery sites found one in five utilised a service to continue a home drinking session. Services that deliver alcohol directly to the doorstep in as little as thirty minutes can prolong drinking sessions that would have otherwise ended, according to new research. A team led by UNSW Sydney surveyed 1158 […]

Influencer girl blogger talking smartphone,live recording video blog on social network at home.Social media live streaming concept.Focus on the phone, the girl in the background in a blur.
  • Opinion

Trends Were Shaped By Creator Economy Over The Festive Season

In this op-ed, Chandra Sinnathamby, Adobe’s director, digital media B2B strategy & GTM, Asia-Pacific, explains why marketing trends over the busy Christmas shopping period were shaped by creators. The recent festive season was a marketing minefield for brands, with many promoting deep discounts, festive deals, giveaways, gifting and more. But a new trend in marketing […]

Sunita Gloster Joins UN Global Compact Network Board
  • Marketing

Sunita Gloster Joins UN Global Compact Network Board

The UN Global Compact Network Australia (UNGCNA) has appointed new execs to its board with a renewed focus on sustainability, including former WPP chief customer officer and AANA CEO, Sunita Gloster (pictured). Currently non-executive director at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, marketing advisor at Gloster Advisory, senior advisor Accenture & UN Women Australia, co-chair of the Tech […]

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]