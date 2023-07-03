ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night.

ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of NAIDOC. ABC has a long and proud tradition of supporting First Nations storytelling in compelling, thought-provoking ways. Be it through drama, comedy, factual or arts, online or on air, our programs provide the opportunity for audiences to engage with First Nations history, culture and our people, one of the oldest living cultures on the planet.”

Still to air this week, don’t miss, the hugely entertaining, family friendly series First Weapons, screening Friday 7th July at 7.30pm on ABC TV or stream all episodes on ABC iview.

For the first time, Australia’s oldest, most innovative, yet deadliest weapons are tested and examined like never before. Host Phil Breslin undertakes an action-packed adventure across Australia, exposing the ingenuity of First Nations people, showcasing weapons, including the Leangle Club, Amerr, Kodj, Long Spear and the Boomerang.

Also airing this week, Sunday 9th July at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, is the highly anticipated outback noir film Limbo from award-winning Indigenous filmmaker Ivan Sen. Hot off the back of its impressive theatrical release, this engrossing film stars Simon Baker and Rob Collins and tells the story of a jaded detective (Baker) sent to the outback to investigate the cold case murder of a local Indigenous girl.

While music lovers are in for a treat with the cinematic reinvention of a legendary concert. Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow is a portrait of two of Australia’s great artists Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter. Screens Tuesday 4th July at 9.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.