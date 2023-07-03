ABC Reissues Editorial Guidelines In Run-Up To Voice Referendum

Sydney, Australia - October 18, 2014: The ABC Ultimo Centre, the headquarters of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The ABC has reissued its editorial guidelines in the run-up to the Voice to Parliament referendum and noted that staff should seek to present all “significant views” in Australia on the topic.

The public broadcaster created a set of specific editorial guidelines late last year but recently reissued the document with amendments to its rules on independence, impartiality and accuracy.

“The upcoming referendum on the proposal to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to parliament in the Constitution is likely to be one of the most significant events in this period of Australian politics,” the document, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald reads.

“The ABC should not broadcast or publish assertions that are demonstrably false without editorial justification and critical assessment. It is important to distinguish between assertions that are disagreeable or contentious and assertions that are factually wrong,” it continues.

“While it is important that all significant [italics in original] views in the community are presented on the ABC, that requirement does not extend to opinions or analyses that are clearly fringe views held by small minorities.”

However, the document also notes that the ABC and its staff should not advocate for particular outcomes and urges staff to look beyond the “usual suspects” for talking heads. But it did note that while staff should not express their personal opinions in the content they produce for the broadcaster, experienced and high-profile Indigenous staff are allowed to contribute to the public debate on ABC and non-ABC platforms in media interviews and in public forums.

The ABC’s reissuing of its editorial guidelines follows the high-profile departure of seasoned indigenous journalist Stan Grant following the broadcaster’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III and the lack of support he felt he received after receiving hate and death threats online and in other areas of the media.

“Last year when Queen Elizabeth II died, we were told that this was not the time to discuss colonisation. This was not the time to discuss the worst of our history. This was the time to mourn Queen Elizabeth and pay respects to her life. But where was the respect for my people’s lives?” he told the audience at B&T’s Cannes in Cairns.

“Before [he] uttered a single word — a single word — the viciousness and the racism had begun,” he added.

The ABC’s updated guidelines say that “staff still should not advocate for particular outcomes and should always be respectful and avoid rancorous or personal attacks. However, many Indigenous staff have personal experience that is directly relevant to issues that will be raised.

“The line between analysis and opinion is not always clear. We advise any staff member participating in public debate in a personal capacity to make it clear when they are expressing a personal opinion or conclusion and are not speaking for the ABC.”

The Voice to Parliament referendum is widely expected to take place in October.

