ABC Pinches Netflix’s Chris Oliver-Taylor For New Chief Content Officer Role

ABC Pinches Netflix’s Chris Oliver-Taylor For New Chief Content Officer Role
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The ABC has appointed Chris Oliver-Taylor to the newly created role of chief content officer, where he will oversee the business’ new content division.

Oliver-Taylor is currently Netflix’s Australia and New Zealand director of production. He has previously served as the CEO of Fremantle and managing director of Matchbox Pictures. He was also the ABC’s head of television business and operations between 2005-2011.

Oliver-Taylor will join the ABC in later this month and the acting directors of the two existing divisions will report to him until the new structure takes effect in July.

In a LinkedIn post, Oliver-Taylor said he was “absolutely honoured” to return to the ABC and was “incredibly humbled” by the kind words he received following the announcement.

“This is a critically important role for the ABC and I am absolutely thrilled to bring my experience of leading incredibly talented people to the ABC at a vital time in its history,” he added.

“In a time of infinite choice across screen, audio and digital, we must deliver high quality and impactful content that resonates with all Australians, and I know to deliver this impact you can only do it with an amazing team.

“I am very much looking forward to working with David, the Leadership Team and all the talented people at the ABC to ensure the ABC continues to be trusted, relevant and valued into the future.”

“Chris is one of the most experienced, both locally and internationally, content leaders in the industry with a well-honed sense of audience expectations and creative trends across platforms and technologies,” said David Anderson, the ABC’s managing director.

“The ABC Chief Content Officer is a role that requires leadership across all content platforms – screen, audio and digital – and must have the right creative approach to support the work of all our content teams and deliver for the Australian public.

“I am very pleased that a leader of Chris’ experience and calibre is joining us for the next stage of the ABC’s story.”

Anna Mallett, Netflix VP production for APAC/EMEA/UK said: “Chris is hugely talented and has made significant contributions leading our studio in Australia and New Zealand since joining Netflix. We are enormously grateful to Chris, wish him every success for the future and look forward to working with him again as a content partner.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC Chris Oliver-Taylor Netflix

Latest News

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
  • Media

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs. The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head […]

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.